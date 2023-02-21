Giant baby will cry until breastfeeding laws are changed

MADRID, Spain, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Spain, 63.5% of women have felt judged when breastfeeding in a public space. A study, titled “Social Tolerance of Breastfeeding in Public” and carried out by LOLA MullenLowe and LinQ Market Research Spain also shows that 85% of women believe a law that protects this right is necessary.



LOLA MullenLowe and the non-profit organization Teta&Teta have joined forces to address rights for public breastfeeding and safeguard breastfeeding women, with a live stunt featuring a statue of a giant baby designed to boost awareness and provoke law makers to act.

The lifelike statue will cry non-stop in a main square in the center of Madrid to further support the results found in the study. The unavoidable crying allows the public to feel for themselves, first-hand, a mother’s experience.



“The only way for a baby to get what it wants is to cry and we used this protest to fight for the fundamental rights of babies and mothers. We need to raise awareness about an issue that women suffer more directly but affects all of us as a society. Public breastfeeding may seem normalized, but when you listen to mother’s stories, you realize that we still have a long way to go,” Saray Gonzalez & Helena Marzo Creative Directors, LOLA MullenLowe.

The hyper realistic baby was created by renowned sculptor Cristina Jobs. First, 3D scans of several real babies were taken, then 3D printed. This was followed by a detailed and labor-intensive process over several days where molds were made, and silicone was used to craft the structure, before it was skillfully painted to achieve the hyperrealism of skin.



Contact Information

Sarah Okrent, Global Communications Director

Sarah.okrent@mullenlowegroup.com

+34 650 446 880

About MullenLowe Group

MullenLowe Group is a creatively driven integrated marketing communications network with a strong entrepreneurial heritage and challenger mentality. We are a global creative boutique of distinctive diverse agencies, rich in local culture with both intimacy and scale, present in 65 markets. With a hyperbundled operating model, global specialisms include expertise in brand strategy, and through the line advertising, customer experience, brand and corporate PR, social influence, purpose and sustainability consulting. We are focused on delivering an Unfair Share of Attention for clients’ brands and are consistently ranked among the most awarded creative and effective agency networks in the world. For eleven years, MullenLowe Group has topped the Effie Index as the most effective global network in terms of points per dollar revenue, in 2018 was named to the Ad Age Agency A-List and in 2019 was ranked in the top ten ‘Top Agency Networks for Creativity’ in the WARC Creative 100.

MullenLowe Group is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG).

For more information, visit us at mullenlowegroup.com or follow @MullenLoweGroup on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cff333c8-68c9-492e-b83e-a27073861405