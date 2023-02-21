Digital Radiology Market Size is to Hit USD 22.40 billion by 2030 With a Growing CAGR of 7.9% | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the SNS Insider Research, The Digital Radiology Market size was valued at US$ 12.19 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 22.40 billion by 2030, with a growing CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

The proliferation of chronic illnesses, sports-related injuries, and malignant growths is fueling the growth of the digital radiology sector. Numerous individuals undergo imaging tests regularly, especially in developing countries. Similar to how population growth supports interest in locators for digital radiography in the future, it also aids in the expansion of the digital radiology industry. One of the main market trends for digital radiology is that elderly citizens nurture age-related problems, necessitating the use of a variety of radiologic examinations. However, the high cost of these tests and a lack of qualified professionals are impeding the market's growth. Additionally, major manufacturers prioritise providing end users with new innovations, particularly for C-arms and fluoroscopy equipment, which fuel the growth of the digital radiology market and an incredible open market.





Listed Key Players Are:

Agfa-Gevaertgroup

CannonInc.

Detection Technology

Fujifilm Holdings

Hitachi Ltd

General Electrics

Medtronics

Koninklijke Phillips

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

With the advancement of new breakthroughs, the global digital radiology market is anticipated to grow. Additionally, the market is growing as a result of elements like superior imaging produced by innovation with the least radiation exposure and advancement in more impressive. However, the risk of exposing oneself to radiation without needing to and the high costs associated with establishing established digital radiology frameworks are limiting business sector growth. Conservative equipment, a rise in R&D effort in this area, awareness through projects and gatherings, and a rise in the popularity of practical digital radiology frameworks are further elements promoting market progress.

Due to benefits including the ease of operating mobile systems and the growing need for portable and mobile equipment, the digital radiography industry is growing significantly. Worldwide demand is also increasing as a result of increased healthcare costs in developing Asian-Pacific nations like China and India. Additionally, there is a growing elderly population. The older population has higher expectations for treatment in order to avoid developing fatal and chronic illnesses.





The Global Digital Radiography Market is divided into four regions based on geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is where the bulk of the market is located. An ageing population, especially in Japan, rising disposable incomes that will make contemporary technologies more accessible and inexpensive, and an increase in the prevalence of target diseases will all be positive trends for the APAC region.

Doctors want to utilize cutting-edge equipment to examine them because there may be a variety of problems. As a result, the senior population has a greater requirement for radiography detectors. These factors are anticipated to favorably boost the worldwide digital radiography market.

Major Segments & Sub-Segments Listed in this Report:

Segment By Product Type:

Stationary Digital Radiology System

Portable Digital Radiology System

Segment By Application:

Cardiovascular Imaging

Chest Imaging

Dental Imaging

Digital Mammography

Orthopedic Imaging

Others

Segment By Technology:

Direct Digital Radiology

Computed Digital Radiology

Segment By end-user:

Diagnostic Clinics

Other End Users

Hospitals





