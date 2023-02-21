Global Passive Robotic Exoskeleton Market-Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Passive Robotic Exoskeleton Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2023 to 2028.
Some of the major factors driving the market's growth are the world's rapidly aging population, rising medical device adoption rates across a variety of industries including the automotive, military, defense, and construction sectors, and an increase in stroke occurrence.
Key Market Insights
- As per the application outlook, the load-bearing exoskeletons/walking assist exoskeleton segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the end-user outlook, the healthcare segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global passive robotic exoskeleton market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the global passive robotic exoskeleton market
- North America will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period
- Exhauss, Gobio Robot, Lockheed Martin, StrongArmTech, IUVO, Japet, Laevo, Levitate, Maroon Assistive Technologies, Mawashi Science & Technology, MEBSTER s.r.o., MechLab, Ottobock, Skelex, and suitX among others, are some of the key players in the global passive robotic exoskeleton market
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Load-Bearing Exoskeletons/Walking Assist Exoskeleton
- Shoulder Support Exoskeletons
- Back Support Exoskeletons
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Healthcare
- Industrial
- Defense & Aerospace
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
