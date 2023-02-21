Global Passive Robotic Exoskeleton Market-Forecasts to 2028

Exhauss, Gobio Robot, Lockheed Martin, StrongArmTech, IUVO, Japet, Laevo, Levitate, Maroon Assistive Technologies, Mawashi Science & Technology, MEBSTER s.r.o., MechLab, Ottobock, Skelex, and suitX among others, are some of the key players in the global passive robotic exoskeleton market.

| Source: Global Market Estimates Global Market Estimates

Mumbai, INDIA

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Passive Robotic Exoskeleton Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2023 to 2028.

Some of the major factors driving the market's growth are the world's rapidly aging population, rising medical device adoption rates across a variety of industries including the automotive, military, defense, and construction sectors, and an increase in stroke occurrence.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Passive Robotic Exoskeleton Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the application outlook, the load-bearing exoskeletons/walking assist exoskeleton segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the end-user outlook, the healthcare segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global passive robotic exoskeleton market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the global passive robotic exoskeleton market
  • North America will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period
  • Exhauss, Gobio Robot, Lockheed Martin, StrongArmTech, IUVO, Japet, Laevo, Levitate, Maroon Assistive Technologies, Mawashi Science & Technology, MEBSTER s.r.o., MechLab, Ottobock, Skelex, and suitX among others, are some of the key players in the global passive robotic exoskeleton market

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/passive-robotic-exoskeleton-market-3947

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Load-Bearing Exoskeletons/Walking Assist Exoskeleton
  • Shoulder Support Exoskeletons
  • Back Support Exoskeletons

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Healthcare
  • Industrial
  • Defense & Aerospace
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

 
                    

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Passive Robotic Exoskeleton
                            
                            
                                Exoskeleton Passive Robots
                            
                            
                                Robotic Exoskeleton market
                            
                            
                                Passive Exoskeleton Market
                            
                            
                                Exoskeleton
                            
                            
                                GME
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data