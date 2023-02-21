SpaceCatch Arrives with Innovative Move-to-Earn Model

Prague, Czech Republic, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Move-to-Earn Models in General





In cryptocurrencies, the move-to-earn model, which allows players to earn money by moving and being physically active, has become popular over the past year alongside the play-to-earn model. This model has quickly gained many supporters because it subconsciously forces people to be physically active and rewards them for it.

However, a major area for improvement in these models is that the rewards are based on an inflationary token, the value of which is quickly depreciated by the high rewards. Such games and their tokens can only be profitable if the influx of new players and their investments counteracts this strong sales pressure.

SpaceCatch Move-to-Earn Model

SpaceCatch developed a move-to-earn concept independent of the influx of new players and their capital. It was also important to ensure that new players did not have to invest a penny in the game. But even without an initial investment, they could profit from the move-to-earn concept.

The SpaceCatch team has succeeded in this seemingly impossible task. In the game, players can use movement and physical activity to acquire various items, which they can then use to create various options and other boosters, which can then be sold to players.

Crafting Potions & Boosters

As mentioned in the paragraph above, players will earn various items for their physical activity and use them to create (non-NFT) potions and boosters. These items will greatly impact the game, as their bonuses will greatly help a player’s game progression. The rarest potions at the highest crafting levels will be crafted as NFT. This means that players can sell and buy these NFTs for real money.

The concept is devised to motivate people to move more frequently and be as physically active as possible. The reward for the most skilled players will be that in the early stages of the game, they will be the first to create the rarest potions, which they can then sell on the market to other players.

In classic games, you can use real money to replenish your health and energy or buy bonus items. In each of these cases, the game profits. SpaceCatch, however, fully foregoes these benefits, and thanks to the play-to-earn concept, players will distribute their earnings among themselves.

Summary

Play-to-earn and move-to-earn games have gained a rather negative reputation in recent months due to super-inflationary in-game tokens that pretend to be a reward for playing but are just camouflage that causes the token to fall to zero gradually. SpaceCatch seeks to completely rebuild these concepts so that sustainability and an ultimate gaming experience are the main priorities, only then followed by profit.

About SpaceCatch

SpaceCatch is a Free-to-Play, and Play-to-Earn augmented reality-based game with RPG features. You build your character, train them with your physical activity, buy and collect upgrades and fight hordes of aliens invading Earth and the city you live in.

Website: Https://www.spacecatch.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/spacecatch_io

Telegram https://t.me/spacecatch_io

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/spacecatch_io/

