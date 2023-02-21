Myanmar Energy Market Updates Service 2023

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Myanmar Energy Monitor (Basic Subscription)" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Myanmar Energy Monitor enables companies and organisations to identify business opportunities, locate potential partners, clients or suppliers, track trends, conduct market research and stay abreast of new legislation relevant to the sector.
It is ideally suited to companies with a serious interest or existing business in the Myanmar energy sector, and who require accurate, comprehensive and timely information on the industry.
Subscribers have full access to the online platform.
The Myanmar Energy Monitor platform features:
- Ongoing news and analysis
- Tenders from public and private-sector sources, updated regularly
- Profiles of companies and bodies involved in the Myanmar energy sector, spanning E&P, oil and gas services, renewables, engineering, contracting and suppliers
- Original and third-party data, maps and other resources on the Myanmar energy sector
- Copies of key energy legislation relevant to the industry.
Myanmar Energy Brief
Relevant for companies still following the market from overseas, or already active on the ground, our Myanmar Energy Brief provides an in-depth review of the week's developments.
Researched and produced by the team in Yangon, it offers comprehensive, accurate and insightful content on the Myanmar energy sector, covering a range of topics such as:
- Companies and contracts
- Legislation and government news
- All new and open tenders
- New data on the Myanmar energy sector
- Details of upcoming events, conferences and exhibitions.
Who should purchase this subscription:
- Managers
- Analysts
- CEO's
- Researchers
- Agents
- Marketing
- Business Development
Myanmar Energy Monitor Basic Subscription
The Myanmar Energy Monitor Basic Subscription provides full access to the News and Tenders sections of the Myanmar Energy Monitor, plus Weekly Energy Monitor Brief.
It includes:
- Daily review and analysis of news from local and international sources
- Tenders listings, updated daily
- 50 issues of Weekly Brief email with full updates on news, projects, companies, data and more.
Companies Mentioned: Partial List
- 24 Hour Group of Companies
- A1 Group of Companies
- ABB Myanmar
- AMOE Energy
- APR Energy
- Apex Gas and Oil Public
- Apex Geo Services
- Artelia Myanmar
- Asia AVA Gas
- Asia Drilling Pte
- Asia Energy Supply and Services
- Asia General Holding
- Asia Guiding Star Services
- Asia Megavo Engineering Services
- Asia Solar
- Aver Asia (Myanmar)
- Awra Energy Public Company
- Ayer Shwe Wah
- Ayeyar Hinthar Group
- BG Exploration and Production Myanmar (now under ownership of Shell Myanmar Energy)
- Baker McKenzie
- CITIC Construction
- CNOOC (China National Offshore Oil Corporation)
- COSL Myanmar
- Canadian Foresight Group (CFG)
- Central Asia Oil and Gas (CAOG)
- Century Bright Gold (KMA Mining)
- Champion Construction
- Chevron (Unocal Myanmar Offshore)
- Chin Corp Myanmar
- China Electric Power Equipment and Technology (State Grid Corporation of China)
- China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)
- China Southern Power Grid (CSG)
- China Three Gorges
- Dawn Construction (Ah Yone Oo)
- Delco
- Delta International Limited
- Denetron Myanmar
- Denko fuel stations
- Dentons Myanmar
- Department of Power Transmission and System Control (DPTSC)
- Department of Rural Development
- Destini Berhad
- Dextra Transport Myanmar
- Diamond Palace
- Electrum Group of Companies
- Elite Petrochemicals
- Emerson
- Energeia Asset Management
- Energize Myanmar
- Enerpac
- Engineering Procurment & Construction Management (EPCM)
- Eni Myanmar
- Environ Myanmar (Ramboll)
- Environmental Resources Management (ERM)
- Eternal Company Limited (Kixx lubricants)
- Eureka
- Ever Source Power
- Expert Solutions
- Famous Petroleum
- Glorious Myanmar Renewable Energy
- Glory Myanmar United Engineering
- Glow Energy (ENGIE)
- Gold Energy
- Gold Horizon
- Gold Step (HPCL Lubricants)
- Golden Green Energy
- Golden Key
- Goldpetrol Joint Operating Company
- Great Hor Kham Public Company
- Heli-Union Myanmar
- Hitachi SEM
- Htoo Petroleum (Htoo Group)
- Hydrochina Kunming Engineering Corporation
- Hydropower Developers Working Group
- Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI)
- I.E.M
- IGE (International Group of Entrepreneurs)
- INJYNN Development
- IPSC
- JGC Corporation
- JJ-Pun
- JKSOffshore Myanmar
- Japan International Cooperation Agency
- Jinko Solar
- Jubilant Energy
- KDDPC (Kawthaung)
- KHG Holding
- KMA Group
- KMA Siam
- KPower Myanmar
- KS Petrol
- KS Petroleum
- KST Construction
- KT Group
- Karpower Asia
- Lion Energy General Services
- Lloyd's Register
- Longwin Global Petrochemical (Guangdong Zhenrong)
- Luxtron
- M.Y. Associates (Petronas lubricants)
- MAXpower (Navigat Energy)
- MCM Pacific
- MJL & AKT Petroleum (Mobil lubricants)
- Marubeni Corporation
- Max Energy
- Mega Global Green Automation
- Mega Petroleum Inspection (MPI) Myanmar
- Megawatts Engineering
- Mercator Petroleum
- Mineral Resources
- Myanma Awba Group Company Limited
- Myanma Golden Star (ENEOS lubricants)
- Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise (MOGE)
- Myanma Petrochemical Enterprise (MPE)
- Myanma Power Spectrum
- Myanmar Agribusiness Public Company
- Myanmar Alliance for Transparency and Accountability (MATA)
- Myanmar Central Power (MCP)
- Myanmar Independent Power Production
- Myanmar Inspection & Technolgy (M.I.T)
- Myanmar International Consultants
- Myanmar Investment Commission (MIC)
- Myanmar Japan Thilawa Development Limited (MJTD)
- Myanmar Koei International (Nippon Koei)
- Myanmar United Power
- Myanmar Youth
- Myat Myittar Mon
- Myawaddy Trading
- Myawady fuel stations
- Myint and Associates
- Naung Yoe Technologies
- New Day Energy
- Ngwe Yi Pale Coal Mining (NYPL)
- Nilar Yoma fuel stations (KBZ Group)
- Nippon Oil Exploration
- Nobel Oil
- O & G Myanmar
- OGAS Solutions
- ONGC Videsh
- OPS Energy Myanmar
- Ophir Energy
- PSH (Pyei Sone Hein) Group
- PT Elnusa Tbk
- PT-Power
- PTT Oil Myanmar
- PTTEP
- Pacific Electric
- Pacific High Technology Services
- Peace Myanmar Electric (Mitsubishi Electric)
- Perpetual Power Solution
- Petro & Trans Company
- Petro Tech
- Petro6 Engineering and Construction
- PetroVietnam Drilling Myanmar
- Petroleum Exploration (PEL)
- Petroleum Services Consultancy
- Petronas Myanmar
- RJE Myanmar
- Regency Fuel Stations
- Reliance Industries
- Relitec Ltd
- Resource & Environment Myanmar
- Riche Myanmar
- Roc Oil
- Royal HaskoningDHV Myanmar
- Royal Marine Engineering
- Ruby Dragon Group of Companies
- SapuraAcergy
- Save the Salween Network
- Schlumberger
- Schneider Electric (Myanmar)
- Scomi Group Bhd
- Sein Wut Hmon Group
- Sembcorp
- Shell Myanmar
- Shwe Sandar
- Shwe Taung Group
- Silver Pearl Angel Company (Liqui Moly lubricants)
- Silver Wave Energy
- SolaRiseSys
- SolarHome Asia
- Soo Pin
- South East General Energy & Power (SEGEP)
- Stallion Lubricants
- Standard Power Group
- Star Sapphire Group of Companies
- Suntac Technologies
- Super Mega Engineering
- Supremacy Engineering
- Supreme Group of Companies
- Synergy Power Engineering & Construction
- System Engineering
- T & E International
- TA Resources Myanmar (Shell lubricants)
- TBEA Myanmar
- Tenoit
- Thiha Group
- Tin Htay International
- Tiong Woon Myanmar
- Titan Petrochemicals Group
- Toenec
- Tokai Myanmar
- Total Business Solution (TBS)
- Total E&P Myanmar
- Toyo Thai Myanmar
- Trainor Myanmar
- U Energy Thaketa
- UMG Group
- UPP Power (Myanmar)
- USN International
- Uniclimb Services Myanmar
- Union Resources and Engineering (UREC)
- Unique Standard
- Uniteam Marine
- United Engineering
- United Engineering Group of Companies
- United National Oil and Gas (UNOG)
- United Power Asia
- Vivablast Myanmar
- WHS Energy Myanmar
- WM Power (Sumitomo Electric)
- WNA Control & Automation
- Wah Seong Myanmar
- Weatherford
- Woodside Energy
- World Bank Group
- Wuxi Huaguang Electric Power Engineering
- XMH Holdings Group
- Yadanar Su
- Yangon Electricity Supply Board
- Yangon Electricity Supply Corporation (YESC)
- Yunnan Energy Investment Group
- Yunnan Investment
- Zenith Power
- Zeya and Associates
- Zhefu Holdings
- Zorya Services
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/epmn8x-energy?w=12
