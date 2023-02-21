Myanmar Energy Market Updates Service 2023

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Myanmar Energy Monitor (Basic Subscription)" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Myanmar Energy Monitor enables companies and organisations to identify business opportunities, locate potential partners, clients or suppliers, track trends, conduct market research and stay abreast of new legislation relevant to the sector.



It is ideally suited to companies with a serious interest or existing business in the Myanmar energy sector, and who require accurate, comprehensive and timely information on the industry.



Subscribers have full access to the online platform.



The Myanmar Energy Monitor platform features:

Ongoing news and analysis

Tenders from public and private-sector sources, updated regularly

Profiles of companies and bodies involved in the Myanmar energy sector, spanning E&P, oil and gas services, renewables, engineering, contracting and suppliers

Original and third-party data, maps and other resources on the Myanmar energy sector

Copies of key energy legislation relevant to the industry.

Myanmar Energy Brief



Relevant for companies still following the market from overseas, or already active on the ground, our Myanmar Energy Brief provides an in-depth review of the week's developments.



Researched and produced by the team in Yangon, it offers comprehensive, accurate and insightful content on the Myanmar energy sector, covering a range of topics such as:

Companies and contracts

Legislation and government news

All new and open tenders

New data on the Myanmar energy sector

Details of upcoming events, conferences and exhibitions.

Who should purchase this subscription:

Managers

Analysts

CEO's

Researchers

Agents

Marketing

Business Development

Myanmar Energy Monitor Basic Subscription



The Myanmar Energy Monitor Basic Subscription provides full access to the News and Tenders sections of the Myanmar Energy Monitor, plus Weekly Energy Monitor Brief.



It includes:

Daily review and analysis of news from local and international sources

Tenders listings, updated daily

50 issues of Weekly Brief email with full updates on news, projects, companies, data and more.

Companies Mentioned: Partial List

24 Hour Group of Companies

A1 Group of Companies

ABB Myanmar

AMOE Energy

APR Energy

Apex Gas and Oil Public

Apex Geo Services

Artelia Myanmar

Asia AVA Gas

Asia Drilling Pte

Asia Energy Supply and Services

Asia General Holding

Asia Guiding Star Services

Asia Megavo Engineering Services

Asia Solar

Aver Asia (Myanmar)

Awra Energy Public Company

Ayer Shwe Wah

Ayeyar Hinthar Group

BG Exploration and Production Myanmar (now under ownership of Shell Myanmar Energy)

Baker McKenzie

CITIC Construction

CNOOC (China National Offshore Oil Corporation)

COSL Myanmar

Canadian Foresight Group (CFG)

Central Asia Oil and Gas (CAOG)

Century Bright Gold (KMA Mining)

Champion Construction

Chevron (Unocal Myanmar Offshore)

Chin Corp Myanmar

China Electric Power Equipment and Technology (State Grid Corporation of China)

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

China Southern Power Grid (CSG)

China Three Gorges

Dawn Construction (Ah Yone Oo)

Delco

Delta International Limited

Denetron Myanmar

Denko fuel stations

Dentons Myanmar

Department of Power Transmission and System Control (DPTSC)

Department of Rural Development

Destini Berhad

Dextra Transport Myanmar

Diamond Palace

Electrum Group of Companies

Elite Petrochemicals

Emerson

Energeia Asset Management

Energize Myanmar

Enerpac

Engineering Procurment & Construction Management (EPCM)

Eni Myanmar

Environ Myanmar (Ramboll)

Environmental Resources Management (ERM)

Eternal Company Limited (Kixx lubricants)

Eureka

Ever Source Power

Expert Solutions

Famous Petroleum

Glorious Myanmar Renewable Energy

Glory Myanmar United Engineering

Glow Energy (ENGIE)

Gold Energy

Gold Horizon

Gold Step (HPCL Lubricants)

Golden Green Energy

Golden Key

Goldpetrol Joint Operating Company

Great Hor Kham Public Company

Heli-Union Myanmar

Hitachi SEM

Htoo Petroleum (Htoo Group)

Hydrochina Kunming Engineering Corporation

Hydropower Developers Working Group

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI)

I.E.M

IGE (International Group of Entrepreneurs)

INJYNN Development

IPSC

JGC Corporation

JJ-Pun

JKSOffshore Myanmar

Japan International Cooperation Agency

Jinko Solar

Jubilant Energy

KDDPC (Kawthaung)

KHG Holding

KMA Group

KMA Siam

KPower Myanmar

KS Petrol

KS Petroleum

KST Construction

KT Group

Karpower Asia

Lion Energy General Services

Lloyd's Register

Longwin Global Petrochemical (Guangdong Zhenrong)

Luxtron

M.Y. Associates (Petronas lubricants)

MAXpower (Navigat Energy)

MCM Pacific

MJL & AKT Petroleum (Mobil lubricants)

Marubeni Corporation

Max Energy

Mega Global Green Automation

Mega Petroleum Inspection (MPI) Myanmar

Megawatts Engineering

Mercator Petroleum

Mineral Resources

Myanma Awba Group Company Limited

Myanma Golden Star (ENEOS lubricants)

Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise (MOGE)

Myanma Petrochemical Enterprise (MPE)

Myanma Power Spectrum

Myanmar Agribusiness Public Company

Myanmar Alliance for Transparency and Accountability (MATA)

Myanmar Central Power (MCP)

Myanmar Independent Power Production

Myanmar Inspection & Technolgy (M.I.T)

Myanmar International Consultants

Myanmar Investment Commission (MIC)

Myanmar Japan Thilawa Development Limited (MJTD)

Myanmar Koei International (Nippon Koei)

Myanmar United Power

Myanmar Youth

Myat Myittar Mon

Myawaddy Trading

Myawady fuel stations

Myint and Associates

Naung Yoe Technologies

New Day Energy

Ngwe Yi Pale Coal Mining (NYPL)

Nilar Yoma fuel stations (KBZ Group)

Nippon Oil Exploration

Nobel Oil

O & G Myanmar

OGAS Solutions

ONGC Videsh

OPS Energy Myanmar

Ophir Energy

PSH (Pyei Sone Hein) Group

PT Elnusa Tbk

PT-Power

PTT Oil Myanmar

PTTEP

Pacific Electric

Pacific High Technology Services

Peace Myanmar Electric (Mitsubishi Electric)

Perpetual Power Solution

Petro & Trans Company

Petro Tech

Petro6 Engineering and Construction

PetroVietnam Drilling Myanmar

Petroleum Exploration (PEL)

Petroleum Services Consultancy

Petronas Myanmar

RJE Myanmar

Regency Fuel Stations

Reliance Industries

Relitec Ltd

Resource & Environment Myanmar

Riche Myanmar

Roc Oil

Royal HaskoningDHV Myanmar

Royal Marine Engineering

Ruby Dragon Group of Companies

SapuraAcergy

Save the Salween Network

Schlumberger

Schneider Electric (Myanmar)

Scomi Group Bhd

Sein Wut Hmon Group

Sembcorp

Shell Myanmar

Shwe Sandar

Shwe Taung Group

Silver Pearl Angel Company (Liqui Moly lubricants)

Silver Wave Energy

SolaRiseSys

SolarHome Asia

Soo Pin

South East General Energy & Power (SEGEP)

Stallion Lubricants

Standard Power Group

Star Sapphire Group of Companies

Suntac Technologies

Super Mega Engineering

Supremacy Engineering

Supreme Group of Companies

Synergy Power Engineering & Construction

System Engineering

T & E International

TA Resources Myanmar (Shell lubricants)

TBEA Myanmar

Tenoit

Thiha Group

Tin Htay International

Tiong Woon Myanmar

Titan Petrochemicals Group

Toenec

Tokai Myanmar

Total Business Solution (TBS)

Total E&P Myanmar

Toyo Thai Myanmar

Trainor Myanmar

U Energy Thaketa

UMG Group

UPP Power (Myanmar)

USN International

Uniclimb Services Myanmar

Union Resources and Engineering (UREC)

Unique Standard

Uniteam Marine

United Engineering

United Engineering Group of Companies

United National Oil and Gas (UNOG)

United Power Asia

Vivablast Myanmar

WHS Energy Myanmar

WM Power (Sumitomo Electric)

WNA Control & Automation

Wah Seong Myanmar

Weatherford

Woodside Energy

World Bank Group

Wuxi Huaguang Electric Power Engineering

XMH Holdings Group

Yadanar Su

Yangon Electricity Supply Board

Yangon Electricity Supply Corporation (YESC)

Yunnan Energy Investment Group

Yunnan Investment

Zenith Power

Zeya and Associates

Zhefu Holdings

Zorya Services

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/epmn8x-energy?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.