Investors who lost money with shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit against NeoGenomics, Inc.

On December 7, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against NeoGenomics, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleged that between February 27, 2020 and April 26, 2022, the NeoGenomics and certain members of its management misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that NeoGenomics was not a “one-stop shop” for cancer testing which led to a significant decrease in revenue as current and prospective customers went elsewhere for their testing needs, that the Company’s costs were not fixed because NeoGenomics needed to hire additional employees to process more complex customized testing demanded by customers utilizing the Company’s outdated portfolio of tests, leading to operational challenges, decreased lab efficiency, and increased testing turnaround times, and that NeoGenomics violated federal healthcare laws and regulations related to fraud, waste, and abuse.

