E-Alternative Solutions (EAS) Launches Mojo™ Balanced Energy Pouches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Alternative Solutions (EAS), a sister company of Swisher and innovator of adult consumer-centric brands, introduces Mojo™ Balanced Energy Pouches to the convenience store landscape.



Mojo Balanced Energy Pouches satisfy the growing demands of consumers looking for simple and flavorful energy options. Consumers can place a small Mojo pouch between their lip and gum for a great-tasting, long-lasting energy boost. Each pouch features 50mg of caffeine derived from coffee beans, as well as a proprietary blend of functional and thoughtfully selected ingredients like Ginseng Root, Yerba Mate, B-Vitamins, and Amino Acids to keep consumers focused and energized whenever they need it.

"We are thrilled to launch Mojo Balanced Energy Pouches and offer consumers a convenient alternative to traditional, overly caffeinated energy drinks and specialty coffee," said Mike Sullivan, Sr. Director of Trade Marketing Operations for E-Alternative Solutions. "The Mojo product portfolio was specifically developed to capitalize on the latest trends to become a force of change within the caffeine and energy segment."

Available in a wide range of delicious flavors like Caramel Mocha, Mint, Orange Burst, Lemon Lime, Berry, and Mango, Mojo Balanced Energy Pouches are sugar-free, zero calories, and feature natural caffeine from high-quality, plant-based ingredients. With 15 individual pouches per can, equivalent to more than seven cups of coffee worth of caffeine, Mojo pouches offer an incredibly simple and effective productivity and energy solution for the modern consumer.

Mojo Balanced Energy Pouches are rolling out to select convenience stores and Amazon in Q1 2023. They will also be available for purchase on GrabMojo.com in early Q2. Interested retailers can be among the first to try Mojo pouches at Booth #2157 during the 2023 Total Product Expo (TPE) in Las Vegas, February 22 – 24, 2023.

Founded in 2014, E-Alternative Solutions has a reputation for understanding the marketplace, putting its partners first, and providing reliable regulatory analyses. The Mojo brand’s successful entry into the caffeine and energy market is a testament to EAS’s ability to identify and capitalize on emerging consumer demands, new product development, and dynamic category management.

About E-Alternative Solutions:

E-Alternative Solutions develops, markets, and distributes retail products for consumers seeking alternative brands that fit their lifestyle vision. Its business pillars of understanding the marketplace, putting its partners first, and providing reliable regulatory analyses have positioned it as a respected leader in emerging industries. The company was recently recognized by Convenience Store News (CSN) as the 2023 Category Captain in the CBD Category for its CBD brand Forth™, as well as the 2023 Category Captain in the Other Tobacco Products/E-Cigarettes & Vape Category for its vapor brand, Leap®.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b113cd58-60a8-4c68-93cc-ae3476aa4ab7