The Supervisory Board of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS approved today, on 21 February 2023 the annual report and profit allocation proposal for the year 2022 of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS. The Supervisory Board decided to present the annual report and profit allocation proposal as prepared by the Management Board for the approval of the general meeting of shareholders. The revenues and profits remained unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 19 January 2023.

The original audited Annual Report 2022 document is submitted in machine-readable .xhtml format to the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and digitally signed (Link: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/et/instrument/EE0000001105/reports ).

The consolidated audited revenue of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS for the year of 2022 was 862.8 million euros. The revenue increased by 5.0 per cent (the revenue for the year of 2021 was 821.6 million euros).

The consolidated audited net profit of the Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS for the year of 2022 was 29.5 million euros (the net profit for the year of 2021 was 32.0 million euros). The business segments of Tallinna Kaubamaja Group earned the following net profit in 2022:

Supermarkets 11.7 million euros

Department stores 2.1 million euros

Car Trade 9.4 million euros

Security 0.1 million euros

Real Estate 8.5 million euros

IFRS16 related loss -2.3 million euros

The Management Board of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS proposes to the general meeting to distribute the profit for 2022 as follows:

to pay a dividend of 0.68 euros per share for a total amount of 27.7 million euros, in which case the income tax payable on dividends would be 5.3 million euros.

The list of shareholders entitled to dividends will be fixed as at the close of business of the settlement system on 31 March 2023. Consequently, the day of change of the rights attaching to the shares (ex-dividend date) is set to 30 March 2023. From that date, the person who acquired the shares will not be entitled to receive dividends for the financial year 2022. The dividend will be paid to shareholders on 5th of April 2023.

Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS is one of the largest retail groups based on Estonian capital in Estonia, which includes Selver AS, Kaubamaja AS, Kulinaaria OÜ, Viking Security AS, Walde AS, Tallinna Kaubamaja Kinnisvara AS, Tartu Kaubamaja Kinnisvara OÜ, UAB TKM Lietuva, SIA TKM Latvija, KIA Auto AS, AS Viking Motors, KIA Auto UAB, Forum Auto SIA, Verte Auto SIA, TKM Auto OÜ, OÜ TKM Beauty, OÜ TKM Beauty Eesti, TKM Finants AS and Rävala Parkla AS. At the end of the reporting year, the number of loyal customers of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS was over 704 thousand.

Raul Puusepp

Chairman of the Board

Phone: +372 731 5000

