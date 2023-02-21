Zeem Solutions Enables Kaptyn EV Mobility Platform to Operate Fleet from Los Angeles Depot

INGLEWOOD, Calif, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeem Solutions, the zero-emission electric vehicle (EV) fleet-as-a-service (FaaS) provider, today announced that client Kaptyn is now operating its Electric Vehicle (EV) mobility platform with all Southern California employee drivers working from Zeem Solutions’ Los Angeles depot. Kaptyn’s mission is to create scalable transportation solutions that help solve the challenges and complexities of ridesharing by providing consistent and reliable transportation that passengers can feel good about.

Kaptyn has operated its growing fleet of Tesla Model Ys from Zeem Solutions’ Los Angeles charging depot since November 2022. Starting with six Teslas on-site, Kaptyn is on track to expand its operations to include 50 electric vehicles by summer 2023.

With its fully operational and well-staffed EV depot, Zeem Solutions acts as an extension of Kaptyn’s fleet operations team by managing on-site charging, parking, security, scheduled maintenance, and cleaning for every Model Y domiciled at Zeem Solutions depot, located within a mile of LAX airport.

“We love that Kaptyn is committed to providing a white glove experience with their customers while using high-end electric vehicles, and they are incredibly good at it," said Paul Gioupis, co-founder and CEO of Zeem Solutions. “We’re pleased to provide fast, secure, and reliable EV charging at our LAX depot for customers like Kaptyn, providing them an opportunity to scale at all of our future depots across the country."

By utilizing Zeem Solutions’ commercial EV charging hub, Kaptyn drivers arrive at the beginning of their scheduled shift to pick up a charged Tesla Model Y, perform their five to seven hour shift, and return the vehicle to the depot when their shift concludes. Kaptyn vehicles are often deployed for two shifts per day, so access to Zeem Solutions’ fast and reliable on-site DC Fast Charging (DCFC) increases efficiency and vehicle utilization.

“Our partnership with Zeem is making large-scale zero emission fleet operations incredibly simple, enabling us to quickly and efficiently stand up operations in the LA market. Zeem’s location is very beneficial because so many Kaptyn customer trips start less than a mile from the depot at LAX,” said Kaptyn CEO Andrew Meyers. “We look forward to continuing to expand our fleet and providing the premium Kaptyn transportation experience to more customers.”

By partnering with Zeem Solutions, Kaptyn saves on personnel costs and time by not requiring staff on-site to maintain either vehicles or charging equipment, or manage the pickup, return and inspection of vehicles. Like all Zeem Solutions fleet customers, Kaptyn pays a flat monthly fee to utilize the charging system and Zeem Solutions takes care of the rest, which eliminates the need to invest capital on charging infrastructure and thereby allows Kaptyn to invest in operational excellence, including telematics to analyze more efficient routes.

Zeem Solutions’ innovative EV fleet-as-a-service business model provides medium- and heavy-duty customers the opportunity to operate battery-electric trucks, vans, and shuttle buses for a flat monthly fee – inclusive of vehicle, charging, maintenance, and more – at a lower cost than owning and operating a gas or diesel fleet.

About Zeem Solutions

Zeem Solutions builds and operates zero-emission fleet depots that transform the way medium- and heavy-duty fleets operate. Basic fleet-as-a-service amenities include vehicle leasing, vehicle charging, secured parking, vehicle maintenance and cleaning, and lounge space for drivers. In addition, depots are used for opportunity charging for high-mileage fleets as needed. Zeem is deploying depots in strategic locations to accelerate fleet electrification and zero emission mobility, serve as centers of technological innovation, and support the growing clean energy economy. For more information, please visit www.zeemsolutions.com.

About Kaptyn

With one of the largest Electric Vehicle (EV) fleets in the U.S. and all employee drivers, Kaptyn provides exceptional transportation experiences while also driving EV adoption across the transportation industry by developing and deploying an integrated eMobility platform designed to optimize electrification of fleets on a large scale and, ultimately, change mobility for good. Kaptyn currently operates in Las Vegas, South Florida and Southern California with additional markets coming soon. Learn more at https://www.kaptyn.com/.

