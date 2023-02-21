Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market to Accelerate with US$ 16.2 Billion by the end of 2033 Owing to Improved Patient Care and Safety | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market is expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity over the forecast period by registering a CAGR of 14.5% from 2023 to 2033. The global market valuation of US$ 16.2 billion by the end of 2033, up from the US$ 3.7 billion that was recorded for 2022. As per the historical analysis, the healthcare interoperability solutions market expanded at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2017 to 2022 and reached a market value of US$ 3.7 billion in 2022. The global healthcare interoperability solutions market contributes around 49.6% to the global healthcare services market value at about US$ 7.5 Billion in 2022.



The government is making effective efforts to improve patient care and safety. The rising need to lower healthcare costs and government funding for healthcare interoperability all contributed to the market expansion. The healthcare interoperability solutions help in understanding the effectiveness of information that supports public health. Furthermore, the government is encouraging information interoperability through programs and campaigns as the demand for high-quality healthcare rises. These efforts by the government and public organizations are anticipated to support the market.

According to the latest healthcare interoperability solutions market survey report by Future Market Insights, the global market has huge growth potential since the demand for healthcare is rising. It has been observed that specifically in developed economies, healthcare expenses have risen over the past few years. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) estimates that in developed countries, public spending on healthcare and long-term care accounted for around 6% of GDP in 2018 and is projected to increase to 9% by 2030 and 14% by 2060. As the world’s population ages and life expectancy increased, interoperability and data sharing will be more essential to providing better healthcare and have a major influence. This will allow the market to augment quicker. One of the latest trends and key drivers in the market for healthcare interoperability solutions is the use of cloud technology for healthcare services.

Key Takeaways

Digital advancements in the global healthcare interoperability solutions market offer video conferencing, interoperability software, and phonic conversations, propelling this market to a high growth stage. Healthcare interoperability technologies are expected to decrease the cost of delayed diagnosis and therapy by enabling real-time data access. The future of healthcare depends on sharing data throughout the value stream and integrating all medical devices.





At present, healthcare is focused on a curative care approach but data-driven technologies can change this into an exclusively preventive care paradigm, which will create a lucrative potential for the market.





The global market for healthcare interoperability solutions is predicted to develop over the assessment timeframe. With more IT systems installed around the globe are elevating the overall healthcare sector.





To digitize health data and processes, hospitals and healthcare organizations around the world are using healthcare IT solutions like EHR systems. The amount of data in electronic health records is propelling, making it challenging to store significant amounts of data securely without facing the risk of losing crucial data.





The amount of healthcare data within growing economies is further spreading to surge populations. Government attempts to install interoperable solutions, an increase in government spending on healthcare systems, and the growing acceptance of automation technology all together indicate to a significant growth opportunity for market players across these countries.



Competitive Landscape

The number of new participants is anticipated to expand as a result of untapped opportunities, leading to more competition in the market for healthcare interoperability solutions.

Key players:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Epic Systems Corporation

Cerner Corporation, Inc.

Infor, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Orion Health Group Limited,

Quality Systems, Inc.

OSP Labs,

ViSolve, Inc.

InterSystems Corporation

iNTERFACEWARE



More Insights into Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market

The North American region is anticipated to dominate the global healthcare interoperability solutions market. The United States is predicted to account for around 35.3% of the global market in 2023.

Surging demand for effective healthcare services, the need to reduce healthcare costs, and successful EHR implementation by healthcare organizations are the main drivers influencing the adoption of interoperability solutions in the USA.

Germany is predicted to account for 4.9% of the global market share in 2023. The growth in the region is attributed to the better-built healthcare infrastructure for the incorporation of clinical data from patient care and information technology with medical research in Germany.

Key Segments Covered in Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Industry Research



By Type:

Solutions EHR Interoperability HIE Interoperability Others

Services



By Level of Interoperability:

Foundational Interoperability

Structural Interoperability

Semantic Interoperability



By Deployment:

Cloud Based

On premise

By End User:

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

