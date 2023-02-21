Greenhouse Film Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during Forecast Period 2021-2031: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global greenhouse film market size stood at US$ 5 Bn in 2020 and is anticipated to reach US$ 14.7 Bn by 2031. The global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% between 2021 and 2031. In recent years, the interest in as well as use of greenhouse structures and films has increased due to rise in popularity of organic foods. Production of off-season vegetables, flowers, and fruits heavily depends on these films.



Ornamental plants are increasingly used for interior decoration of both residential and commercial spaces. These plants are cultivated for decoration of gardens as well as landscape design projects. Firms in the greenhouse film market are expanding their production capacities in order to meet the demand for various ornamental species, including shrubs, trees, annual plants, and even aquatic plants. Common ornamental plants cultivated in greenhouses include Caladiums, Impatiens, Salvia, Poinsettias, Ferns, Gazanias, Chrysanthemums, and Petunias.

In the U.S, demand for plants and flowers has been increasing exponentially and the market was valued at US$ 15.23 Bn in 2020. It is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. Additionally, in 2020, the global gardening business exceeded the US$ 100 Bn mark. This presents lucrative business opportunities for players in the greenhouse film market.

Given that agriculture has been one of the prosperous sectors even during the Covid-19 pandemic period, players in the global greenhouse film market are working to maintain strong supply chains. During winter, labor and heating costs increase for greenhouse structures. Market players work with farmers to train them on agricultural cultivation and planning, particularly for crops that need to be grown outdoors but also have a high yield. These factors are expected to drive market development in the coming years.

According to the specification standard laid down by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), organic farm produce sold in the US are labelled as "certified organic." Worldwide, organic farming takes up approximately 71.5 million hectares of land. With sales reaching € 40.6 Bn, the US food sector led the market in terms of global revenue. The U.S. greenhouse film market is being flooded by products that are certified organic.

Key Findings of Market Report

Ornamental plants are an important part of both interior and outdoor aesthetics. They are planted for decorative purposes in landscape design projects and gardens. All main plants have several ornamental varieties, including aquatic plants, shrubs, trees, and annual plants. Glass, polycarbonate, plastic films, and fiberglass are some types of glazing or films that are used in the cultivation of ornamental plants. Each has its own benefits and disadvantages for greenhouses. Increase in demand for ornamental plants is fueling demand for greenhouses and their materials.



Global Greenhouse Film Market: Growth Drivers

Increase in practice of cultivating greenhouse crops is driving demand for greenhouses. This is anticipated to drive business opportunities in the greenhouse film industry. Furthermore, farmers are also growing crops outside the normal cultivation season. Cucumber, basil, lettuce, and tomatoes are some "out-of-season crops," which can be cultivated outside only during a particular time of the year. The commercial value of some of these crops is very high.

Increase in global population has led to a rise in demand for agricultural and food products. Modern technical advancements in greenhouses aid in enhancing agricultural product output. The Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) estimates that food production must increase by nearly 50% in order to feed the world's expanding population by 2050. As such, it is predicted that rise in global food demand would boost industry growth between 2021 and 2031.

Global Greenhouse Film Market: Regional Landscape

In 2020, global greenhouse film sales were led by Asia Pacific. It is anticipated that the region would continue to dominate the global industry from 2021 to 2031. Asia Pacific held a sizable market share in 2020 with increase in awareness about various greenhouse films and how to utilize them in response to shifting climatic conditions.

The greenhouse film market in Europe is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace in the near future. Farmers in Europe are working to grow high-yielding crops on limited arable land to feed the ever-growing population. In such a scenario, greenhouses using greenhouse films are primarily used to cultivate vegetables. The greenhouses offer an optimal setting and environment for producing large crop yields, which is expected to drive business growth in Europe.

Global Greenhouse Film Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the global greenhouse film market include:

The Dow Chemical Company

Vis and Son Company Ltd.

Iris Polymers Industries Pvt Ltd.

FVG Folien-Vertriebs GmbH

PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A.

Sichuan Bozong Greenhouse Co., Ltd

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation



Global Greenhouse Film Market: Segmentation

Resin Type

HDPE

LLDPE

LDPE

mLLDPE

Recycled



Width

Less Than or Equal to 12 m

Greater Than 12 m

Application

Vegetable

Fruit

Flower

Others

Functionality

Diffused GHF

Photo-selective GHF

Anti-dirt GHF

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

