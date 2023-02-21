Global Oleochemicals Market to Touch Valuation of US$ 52,277.78 Million by 2031| Driven by Players from Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oleochemicals market has been experiencing steady growth due to the increasing demand from a range of end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, paints and coatings, construction, and personal care. The growing applications of oleochemicals have been a significant driver for the market's expansion. With the development of green and sustainable technologies, oleochemicals have become a popular alternative to petrochemicals, contributing to their growth in the market.

Get Free sample copy of this report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/oleochemicals-market

The rising health consciousness among consumers has also spurred demand for oleochemicals in cosmetics and personal care products. In addition, the growing trend of plant-based diets and veganism has led to an increased consumption of plant-based oils and fats in food and beverages, providing further opportunities for market growth.

However, despite the positive outlook for the oleochemicals market, it may face some challenges in the future. The high cost of raw materials used in the production of oleochemicals and volatility in crude oil prices are likely to limit market growth. Moreover, fluctuations in supply and demand could also pose a challenge to the market's growth potential. Nonetheless, the market is expected to continue its upward trend, driven by the increasing demand for environmentally-friendly and sustainable alternatives to traditional petrochemicals, and the continued expansion of key end-use industries.

Fatty Acid accounts for More Than 41% Revenue Share of the Oleochemicals Market

At present, fatty acids dominate the demand pie with more than 41% revenue share in 2022. This dominance is largely attributed to the increasing use of fatty acids in various industries, such as cosmetics, detergents, food, and pharmaceuticals. In the food industry, they are used as flavoring agents, emulsifiers, and preservatives. In personal care products, they are used in the formulation of soaps, shampoos, and cosmetics due to their moisturizing properties. They are also used in the production of detergents, lubricants, and solvents.

Fatty acids are derived from natural fats and oils, and are widely used as raw materials or as supplemental materials in a variety of applications. They are easy to store and transport, and their properties also make them ideal for use in many industries. For instance, fatty acids are used as a cost-effective alternative in products such as detergents, paint, and even coatings due to their low price and good solubility.

Furthermore, in the last few years, the global market witnessed a significant upsurge in fatty acids demand in the production of biodiesel, which is gaining ground as an alternative fuel source. This is expected to contribute to the revenue share of the fatty acid segment in the global oleochemicals market.

Soap and Detergents Segments to Attain Revenue Share of More Than 31% In Global Oleochemicals Market

Astute Analytica has revealed that soap and detergents are expected to be a major driver of the global market, capturing over 31% of the market's revenue. This finding highlights the importance of these products in the overall market and emphasizes that they will continue to play a crucial role in the industry.

Oleochemicals, derived from natural fats and oils that can be sourced from plants or animals, have numerous applications, including cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. Soap and detergents, however, are the most significant products in this market and are expected to see continued growth in revenue.

Soaps, the most common products derived from oleochemicals, are used for personal hygiene, laundry, and general household cleaning. On the other hand, detergents are synthetic cleaning agents used for laundry and dishwashing. Detergents are made using a combination of synthetic and natural ingredients, including oleochemicals, used as emulsifiers and surfactants.

The demand for soaps and detergents in the oleochemicals market is expected to continue to rise, driven by a growing preference for environmentally-friendly and sustainable cleaning products. Oleochemicals are an ideal choice for eco-friendly cleaning products because they are naturally-derived, biodegradable, and renewable resources. The increase in population and the greater awareness of hygiene and cleanliness are also contributing to the surge in demand for these products.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/oleochemicals-market

Top 10 Players Generates Around 60% Revenue of Oleochemicals Market

The statement "The cumulative market share of the five major players is close to 60%, hence there is high competition in the Oleochemicals market" suggests that the market for oleochemicals is highly competitive, with a relatively small number of dominant players holding a significant portion of the market share.

The list of top players in the Oleochemicals market includes KLK Oleo, Kao Corporation, IOI Group, Wilmar International, Cargill, Oleon, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Evyap, Godrej Industries, and Emery Oleochemicals. These companies are all significant players in the industry and are likely to be major competitors in the market.

KLK Oleo and Cargill holding the largest market share of around 15% collectively suggests that these two companies are the most dominant players in the industry. However, it's important to note that market share is subject to change and may have shifted since the cutoff date of my training data.

The high level of competition in the Oleochemicals market is likely due to a combination of factors, including the large number of players in the market, the relative ease of entry for new competitors, and the increasing demand for sustainable and renewable products.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Alnor Oil Co, Inc.

BASF SE

Cargill Incorporated

Corbion N.V

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries

Evyap Sabun Yag Gliserin

Godrej Industries

Isosciences LLC

Kao Chemicals

Musim Mas

Nouryon

Oleon NV

P&G Chemicals

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited

SABIC

Sakamoto Yakuhin kogyo Co., Ltd.

Stepan Company

Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

Wilmar International Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Malaysia - Based Companies

Emery Oleochemicals (M) Sdn Bhd

FGV Holdings Berhad

Greenwell Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd

IOI Corporation Bhd

KLK OLEO

Malaysian Oleochemical Manufacturers Group

Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd

Sime Darby

Timur Oleochemicals Malaysia Sdn Bhd

Indonesia - Based Companies

Aribhawana Utama

Cisadene Raya

Ecogreen

Imora

PHG (Permata Hijau Group)

Sinar Mas Group

Other Prominent Players

Philippines - Based Companies

Chemrez Technologies, Inc.

JNJ Oleochemicals, Incorporated

Pan Century Surfactants Inc.

Pepmaco Manufacturing Corp.

Philippine International Dev., Inc. (Phidco, Inc.)

Other Prominent Players

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/oleochemicals-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com