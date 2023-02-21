Take-Out Fried Chicken Market to Touch USD 9.85 Billion by 2030 at Steady CAGR of 5.50% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take-Out Fried Chicken Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Take-Out Fried Chicken Market : Information By Product Type, By Age Group, By Distribution Channel - Forecast till 2030, Take-Out Fried Chicken Market Size is anticipated to reach USD 9.85 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.50% during 2022-2030.

Market Scope:

Fried chicken is a dish consisting of floured or battered chicken pieces, typically from broiler chicken, that are pan-fried, deep-fried, or pressure-fried. The breading makes the exterior of the chicken crunchy or crusty. The chicken is cut at the joints, and the bones and skins are kept intact, distinguishing fried chicken from other fried chicken preparations. Crisp, well-seasoned skin that contributes to the excessive fat is the defining characteristic of well-prepared fried chicken.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 9.85 Billion CAGR 5.50% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Age Group, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising demand for adopting convenient lifestyles Rise in the ease and the comfort of the distribution of fried chicken

Competitive Dynamics:

The prominent players of the market are:

Cajun Operating Company (Church's Chicken) (US),

Bojangles’ International, LLC (US),

Wendy’s International, LLC (US),

Kyochon F&B Co., Ltd (South Korea),

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (Canada),

Chick-fil-A, Inc. (US),

Call A Chicken (Canada),

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken (US),

Zaxby’s Franchising LLC (US),

Wingstop Restaurants, Inc. (US),

Raising Cane’s USA, LLC. (US),

GENESIS BBQ (South Korea),

McDonald's Corporation (US),

Yum! Brands Inc. (KFC) (US)

Market USP:

Market Drivers

It has been observed that there have been multiple increases in the number of consumers who consume fast food. Years have passed since consumers' tedious routines have improved, and there has been a surge in food items containing fried chicken, which has contributed to the expansion of the take-out fried chicken industry. The market's expanding operations are wholly dependent on the growth of the fast-food industry and the emergence of fast-food chains around the world. Consumers' consumption of fast food has surged in recent years. They have begun adopting new, hectic lifestyles, and there is an increase in desire for adopting convenient lifestyles, such as ordering takeout fried chicken. Chicken sales have been observed to increase globally as a result of the creation of food franchises in a variety of geographical regions and the introduction of a wide variety of retail outlets. In the coming years, the global market for take-out fried chicken will expand due to the increasing convenience and comfort of fried chicken distribution.

During the forecast period, it has been noticed that the market for take-out fried chicken occupies a vast territory with a substantial market share. The market's rising activities are dependent on the expansion of the fast-food industry and the expanding activities of internationally-extended fast-food chains. Consumers who consume fast food have increased in recent years. They have begun implementing new, exhausting regimens and have boosted demand for routines that include fried chicken takeout. Chicken sales are increasing globally as a result of the launching of food contracts in several countries and the proliferation of retail outlets. In the coming years, the rise of the international market for take-out fried chicken will be fueled by an increase in the efficiency and convenience of fried chicken delivery.

The rise in the number of workers and the prevalence of fast food consumption contribute to the expansion of the take-out fried chicken and other fried chicken markets. These fried birds have enhanced the likelihood that outlets will consume chicken.

Market Restraints

The size of the market for takeout fried chicken is hampered by an increase in lawsuits and a decline in research initiatives. The development increases the risk of health concerns linked with the consumption of chicken products, particularly fried chicken. In addition, the negative advertisements increase the number of lawsuits, which presents a significant challenge for the industry.

COVID-19 Analysis:

After the pandemic's onset, a nationwide lockdown was declared. This resulted in the closure of manufacturing facilities in various locations. This resulted in an increase in the demand for home basics, the expansion of nutritious food products, and the shelf life of consumables. Pressure increased for the delivery of fried chicken for takeout, and the demand for takeout groceries increased. Both of factors contributed to the COVID crisis's early success. A significant number of manufacturing units are seeing a decline in demand, and supply chain disruptions have occurred. In response to the newly expanding industry, the economy and business became more dependent on the supply chains of the take-out fried chicken sector. The disturbance during this period was caused by the distribution initiatives implemented. A change in customer behavior has occurred. The relationship between internet and direct-to-consumer sales has undergone a complex change that may have significant effects on the market's future prospects.

Market Segmentation:

By type

Due to the significant demand for chicken breasts in North America and Europe, chicken breasts will account for the highest proportion of the take-out fried chicken market in 2021. Due to the increase in demand and consumption of chicken nuggets, particularly in developing nations, the market for take-out fried chicken expands as the taste of chicken and its tastes evolve. The segment's high CAGR throughout the market's projected period is a result of the nugget's accessibility at low prices and its ease of preparation.

By age group

Due to a preference for consuming more fast food, consumers between the ages of 20 and 40 will account for a sizable portion of the take-out fried chicken market by the end of the projection period. People under the age of 20 have a high CAGR value due to their rapid growth. The increase in this sector is attributable to the increased consumption of fried chicken as a result of the increased growing of 20-year-olds and the increase in unique flavors of these chickens.

Based on the distribution channel

The distribution channels held a substantial part of the fried chicken industry in 2021. However, as a result of the convenience given by the online and offline zones of fried chicken, people have chosen delivery. The online and offline takeout fried chicken market is anticipated to grow at a rapid rate throughout the projected period.

Regional Analysis:

It has been discovered that the North American market has a big market share due to the region's high demand. This region will experience a global CAGR of 31.11% during 2021. Moreover, the United States has contributed significantly to the expansion of the take-out fried chicken market, particularly in North America. The presence of several restaurant chains and widespread use of fast-food fuels market growth. During the predicted period, the Asia-Pacific region demonstrates a high market value. The expansion of a new restaurant chain contributes to the economic growth of this region. the expansion of industry is a result of an increase in customer demand for more chicken and the expansion of meal delivery services. In 2021, the European region holds a substantial market share for take-out fried chicken. As a result of adopting a healthy lifestyle, the population of this region has expanded slowly.

