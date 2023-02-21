Global Aviation Service for Oil & Gas Sector Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Aviation Service for Oil & Gas Sector Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.50% from 2023 to 2028.



The major drivers in the market include increased passenger traffic, congestion in emerging and developing countries, and massive infrastructure shift. Due to an increase in passenger traffic, many airports have gone under refurbishment and there are new airports being constructed. This drives the market further during the forecast period.

Key Market Insights

As per the sector type outlook, the onshore segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global aviation service for the oil & gas sector market from 2023 to 2028

As per the service type outlook, the crew movements segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global aviation service for the oil & gas sector market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd., Air Charter Service, PRIVATEFLY, KEA, Ultimate Helicopter, Oliver Wyman, LLC, PAS, and Swire Energy Services Ltd., among others, are some of the key players in the aviation service for oil & gas sector market





Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Crew Movements

Cargo Charters

Air Ambulance

Onboard Couriers

Fuel Transfer Services

Others

Sector Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Onshore

Offshore

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





