Home Dialysis Systems Market is Projected to Hit USD 42.29 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2022–2030; Rising Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Diseases and Advancements in Home Dialysis Technologies Drives Market Growth

Westford, USA, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The home dialysis systems market in North America is witnessing significant growth owing to various factors. With the rising incidence of chronic kidney diseases in the region, home dialysis has emerged as a viable treatment option. A shortage of organ donors has further propelled the demand for home dialysis systems globally. The world has witnessed technological advancements in home dialysis, making it more convenient and accessible for patients. The risks associated with transplants have also led to a shift towards home dialysis systems. Leading players are introducing advanced products and services to cater to the growing demand for home dialysis systems.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a critical global health concern, affecting a significant portion of the population worldwide. According to SkyQuest, it is estimated that around 800 million people were affected by kidney disease in 2020, and one in ten adults has CKD. As the burden of kidney disease continues to rise, the demand for effective and efficient treatment options, such as home dialysis, is expected to increase.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/home-dialysis-systems-market

Browse in-depth T.O.C. on "Home Dialysis Systems Market"

Pages - 267

Tables - 61

Figures - 68

Home dialysis is a process that allows patients with chronic kidney disease to perform dialysis treatments in the comfort of their own homes. The treatment involves using a dialysis machine, and a special filter called an artificial kidney, or a dialyzer, to remove waste and excess fluid from the blood. Home dialysis effectively regulates vital blood minerals like potassium, salt, and calcium, as well as blood pressure.

Prominent Players in Home Dialysis Systems Market

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Baxter International, Inc. (US)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan)

DaVita Inc. (US)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Cantel Medical Corporation (US)

Nipro Corporation (Japan)

Medtronic plc. (Ireland)

Diaverum (Germany)

Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US)

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (the US)

Isopure Corp. (US)

Dialife SA (Switzerland)

Hemodialysis (HD) Segment to Capture Largest Revenue Share owing to Its Convenient Procedure and Cost-Effectiveness

Hemodialysis (HD) dominated the home dialysis systems market in 2021, accounting for more than 86.41% of global revenue. Hemodialysis is the most commonly used treatment for chronic renal disease and involves using a machine to filter waste and excess fluid from the blood. The dominance of hemodialysis in the market is expected to continue, with the treatment expected to take the lead from 2023 to 2030. Many patients prefer hemodialysis due to its efficiency and effectiveness in removing waste and excess fluid from the blood.

North America dominated the home dialysis systems market in 2021, with a more than 38.40% revenue share. As per SkyQuest, in 2021, approximately 2,900 thousand people were living with diabetes in Canada alone, and this number is projected to increase to 3,200 thousand by 2030 and 3,500 thousand by 2045. This rising incidence of diabetes in the region is driving demand for home dialysis systems as patients seek to manage their conditions more effectively from the comfort of their homes.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/home-dialysis-systems-market

Service Segment to Exhibit Strong Growth Rate Thanks to Increasing Integration of Technologies Allowing Remote Patient Monitoring and Management

Based on SkyQuest's market research, the service segment held a share of more than 55.44% in 2021 and is projected to witness substantial growth from 2022 to 2030 in the home dialysis systems market. One of the primary reasons behind this growth is the increasing number of dialysis service providers, coupled with the rising prevalence of End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) worldwide. In addition, as the demand for dialysis services continues to grow, many large service providers are expanding their service offerings by opening or acquiring new dialysis centers worldwide.

According to recent market research, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to have a high CAGR from 2022 to 2030 in the home dialysis systems market. The growing elderly population, rising occurrences of kidney failure, and increased development of improved products are among the key factors expected to drive market expansion over the forecast period. With a growing elderly population, there is an increased likelihood of developing kidney failure, which is a key factor driving demand for dialysis products and services in the region. Additionally, the growing incidence of chronic kidney diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension, is further fueling the market growth.

SkyQuest has released its latest report on the home dialysis systems market, which provides valuable insights into the industry, including critical market trends currently driving the sector. This report is a crucial resource for businesses, investors, and analysts looking better to understand the market's key aspects and implications.

Key Developments in Home Dialysis Systems Market

LiberDi Ltd., a portfolio company, has recently announced that it has received regulatory clearance for its Digital Dialysis Clinic from Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This innovative system allows patients to perform dialysis at home or their workplace, with the guidance and monitoring of their physician using advanced telemedicine capabilities. This clearance validates the effectiveness and safety of the system and underscores its potential to transform how kidney disease is managed and treated.

WellSky, a prominent health and community care technology company, has partnered with Dialyze Direct, the nation's leading provider of home hemodialysis services in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs). Through this collaboration, hospitals and health systems using WellSky's CarePort Care Management or CarePort Discharge care transition solutions will be able to coordinate with Dialyze Direct to provide the appropriate next level of care for patients who require onsite dialysis treatment. Integrating with Dialyze Direct's home hemodialysis services allows healthcare providers to provide patients with more personalized care and treatment options, resulting in improved health outcomes and reduced healthcare costs.

Satellite Healthcare Inc. and three other nonprofit partners have recently announced the opening of Hawai'i Kidney Care at Kuakini. This new center is dedicated to providing top-rated kidney dialysis and related patient services to individuals suffering from end-stage renal disease and other health conditions contributing to their vulnerable health status. Through this new center, patients in Hawai'i will have access to state-of-the-art dialysis treatments, personalized care, and support from highly trained medical professionals.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/home-dialysis-systems-market

Key Questions Answered in Home Dialysis Systems Market Report

What is the impact of global events on market growth, and how do technological advancements contribute to this growth?

Which geographic regions are expected to see the highest growth rate during the forecast period, and what distribution channels are popular in these regions?

How do changing government regulations and policies affect market growth, and what are the potential long-term impacts of these regulations?

What are the major frameworks and innovation challenges faced by market players, and how do they address them?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Home Medical Equipment Market

Global Dental Suture Market

Global Breastfeeding Accessories Market

Global Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com