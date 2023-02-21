Killer Burger Signs First Multi-Unit Development Agreements

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Killer Burger, the growing better burger concept offering meticulously crafted, award-winning burgers, today announced that following its first opening of the year in January in Eugene, Oregon, the company signed two multi-unit development agreements that will bring nine new Killer Burger restaurants to Oregon, Washington and Idaho. The first multi-unit development agreements for the company kick-off the brand’s growth and expansion plans for 2023, which also includes at least four anticipated Killer Burger openings in Oregon.



The first multi-unit deal is with Dave Edwards, an experienced restaurant operator who is a partner in over 20 Papa Johns locations and leads a team with deep industry experience, including previous senior corporate roles at Red Robin. Through the agreement, Edwards is set to open six Killer Burger restaurants over the next four years, bringing three restaurants to Salem and Bend, Oregon, and another three to Boise, Idaho. Through the second development agreement, Raffi Peltekian will open three restaurants in the South Puget Sound Region of Seattle over the next three years, establishing a new market for the brand. Peltekian, a restaurant franchising veteran, currently owns and operates three Jersey Mike’s units across southern Seattle.

“Killer Burger is in a prime position to begin executing our rapid expansion, with plans to open four restaurants in the first half of 2023, followed by two multi-unit agreements that will bring nine additional restaurants to Oregon, Idaho and Washington,” said John Dikos, Chief Executive Officer of Killer Burger. “As we look to continue to expand the Killer Burger brand, we are actively identifying new growth opportunities with franchisees ready to expand their portfolios. We look forward to bringing our meticulously crafted, award-winning burgers to a variety of new guests and communities as we continue to build upon our presence in the year ahead.”

In addition to the newly signed multi-unit franchise agreements, Killer Burger has also announced its plans to ramp up growth with four upcoming restaurant openings in 2023. In January, the brand opened its second store in Eugene, Oregon, marking its 20th location overall and third location for franchisee LaMichael James. Following the opening of the Eugene location, the brand plans to open its 21st store in Salem, Oregon in the coming months. In addition to the two upcoming restaurant openings, Killer Burger has recently signed leases for its 22nd and 23rd locations, which will consist of a franchisee-owned location in West Linn, Oregon, as well as a company-owned location in Medford, Oregon – its first in Southern Oregon. In total, the near-term restaurant openings and multi-unit development agreements bring the company’s open and committed store count to 31.

To learn more about Killer Burger and its franchise opportunities, please visit https://killerburger.com/franchising/.

About Killer Burger

Founded in 2010 in Portland, Killer Burger is a growing better burger concept with meticulously crafted, award-winning burgers that redefine the true American diner burger to the modern world. With 20 company-owned and franchised locations in the Pacific Northwest, Killer Burger was built on the idea of crafting a burger so good that it defines what a burger should be, with each quality ingredient layered on top of a perfectly-seared patty to make each bite a carefully-engineered experience.

The company has received praise from a number of national and local publications since its inception, including being voted “Best Burger” in Vancouver, Washington’s The Columbian, “Beaverton Best Burger” in 2022 and “Portland’s Best Burger” by readers of Willamette Week in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. Killer Burger continues to expand throughout the Pacific Northwest and the Mountain West through strategic company-owned and franchised growth. To learn more about Killer Burger and its franchise opportunities, visit https://killerburger.com/franchising/.

Media Contact:

Sadie Flanagan

KillerBurgerPR@icrinc.com

332-242-4338