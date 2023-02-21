Global Camping Cooler Market Size is Forecasted to Grow Around $1398.62 Billion by 2030, Trend Rising at a 7.2% CAGR

Denver, CO, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Camping Cooler Market By Product Type (Thermoelectric Cooler, Hard Cooler, Soft Cooler), By Material (Plastic, Metal, Others), By Capacity (Under 25 Quart, 25-40 Quart, 41-60 Quart, 61-100 Quart, Over 100 Quart), By Application (Backyard And Car Camping, RV Camping, Backpacking, Ship & Fishing, Others) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Camping Cooler Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 852.34 Billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1398.62 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Camping Cooler? How big is the Camping Cooler Industry?

Camping Cooler Report Coverage & Overview:

There has been an exponential surge in the number of camping activities among people across the globe as the trend of engaging in outdoor activities and exploring different things is on the go. More and more people tend to experience camping with their friends and family. To make the most out of an enjoyable camping experience, carrying camping coolers is equally important as it not only ensures the safety of food but also the refrigeration of drinks and beverages. Most modern camping coolers have a separate section to keep the food warm for a longer duration. Thus, it is ideal for people who are willing to engage in various outdoor activities such as trekking, hiking, picnics, fishing, and others. Camping coolers are durable, lightweight, convenient to carry and move around, robust, and capable of withstanding harsh temperatures.

Global Camping Cooler Market: Growth Dynamics

The demand for the global camping coolers market is expected to surge rapidly due to the rise in the number of camping activities among people across the globe. An increase in awareness about various outdoor activities such as hiking, trekking, fishing, camping, cycling, and picnic and the benefits of engaging in them including achievement of peace of mind, mindfulness, and improvement in physical fitness has significantly resulted in an upsurge in expenditure in outdoor kits, including camping cooler which drives the growth of the market.

In addition, an increase in the standard of living, a rise in disposable income, changes in the lifestyle of people, and a rise in expenditure in recreational activities among both millennials and the older generation drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Besides, increase convenience, mobility, durability, robustness, and availability of camping coolers at affordable rates will further drive the growth of the camping cooler industry during the forecast period. Furthermore, the integration of innovative features such as solar power, USB ports, and Wi-Fi connection in camping coolers is expected to create remarkable opportunities for the growth of the market. However, decreased diversification and reduced awareness about camping coolers in low-income countries impede the growth of the market to an extent during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 852.34 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1398.62 billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.2% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players The Coleman Company Inc., Yeti Coolers, Pelican Products Inc., LLC., Engel Coolers, Polar Bear Coolers, ORCA, K2 Coolers, Cordova Outdoors, Rubbermaid, Koolatron US, RTIC Web Services, AO Coolers, Igloo Products Corp., Outdoor Active Gear, Bison Coolers, and Grizzly Coolers Key Segment By Type, By Material, By Capacity, By Application, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Camping Cooler Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global camping cooler market is segmented based on type, material, capacity, application, and region.

Based on capacity, the market is bifurcated into Under 25 Quart, 25-40 Quart, 41-60 Quart, 61-100 Quart, and Over 100 Quart. The under-25-quart segment held an approving market share in 2022 and is further expected to grow rapidly at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The major reason for the growth of this segment is that they are compact in size and lighter in weight. This makes it very seamless to move and carry out easily when compared to bigger coolers. The under-25-quart coolers are available in both soft and hard product ranges, where soft iceboxes can be found in both sling and backpack styles. These factors drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into thermoelectric coolers, hard coolers, and soft coolers. The hard coolers segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. The major reason for the growth of this segment is the increase in inclination toward hard coolers in various recreational activities due to their vast range of sizes, better durability compared to soft coolers, and a much better lasting power against soft coolers. These factors drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The global Camping Cooler market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Thermoelectric Cooler

Hard Cooler

Soft Cooler

By Material

Plastic

Metal

Others

By Capacity

Under 25 Quart

25-40 Quart

41-60 Quart

61-100 Quart

Over 100 Quart

By Application

Backyard and Car Camping

RV Camping

Backpacking

Ship & Fishing

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Camping Cooler market include -

The Coleman Company Inc.

Yeti Coolers

Pelican Products Inc. LLC.

Engel Coolers

Polar Bear Coolers

ORCA

K2 Coolers

Cordova Outdoors

Rubbermaid

Koolatron US

RTIC Web Services

AO Coolers

Igloo Products Corp.

Outdoor Active Gear

Bison Coolers

Grizzly Coolers

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Camping Cooler market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 7.2% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Camping Cooler market size was valued at around US$ 852.34 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1398.62 billion by 2030.

Increase in awareness about physical fitness, rapid changes in the lifestyle of people, and the prevalence of busy and hectic schedules led to the rise of outdoor activities. Thus, an increase in the number of outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, trekking, and picnics subsequently propelled the demand for camping coolers.

Based on capacity, the under-25-quart segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on product type, the hard coolers segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on region, the North American region held the dominating market share in 2022

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, the North American region held the largest market share in 2022, and is further expected to occupy a dominant market share, and simultaneously grow at a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period. The reason for the growth of the market in this region is the increase in the number of camping activities and travelers choosing various recreational activities such as hiking, trekking, fishing, picnics, and others. Thus, increase local and international travel expenditures among travelers contribute to the growth of the market. Besides, rapid changes in lifestyle, an increase in awareness about different outdoor recreational activities, and the growing popularity of taking vacation trips among people living in this region drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In May 2020, Yeti introduced a new product line at the 2020 Outdoor Retailer Snow Show, including a robust new camp chair, a high-end V Series Cooler, and revised colors for some of its famous drinkware.

In September 2021, Dometic Group AB, a publicly-traded Swedish outdoor manufacturer, acquired Igloo Products Corp. for $677 million from private equity firm ACON Investments. With the purchase of Texas-based Igloo, the Swedish business Dometic strengthens its distribution network and offerings in the cooler category.

