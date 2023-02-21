ETS-SP and CollegeRecon Partnership Helps Transitioning Service Members, Veterans Navigate Civilian Life, Higher Education

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Expiration Term of Service Sponsorship Program (ETS-SP), a national non-profit organization bridging the gap between military and civilian life, is partnering with CollegeRecon, a military and education resource that empowers service members, Veterans, and their families through education and tuition assistance program information, to provide best-in-class information as they pursue their educational goals in civilian life.

Nearly 200,000 service members transition from the military into civilian life each year. For many, navigating the challenges of relocation, employment, housing, and medical care can be overwhelming. Despite the number of organizations dedicated to preparing active-duty service members for transition to civilian life, obstacles remain. From accessing earned benefits to applying for medical care, Federal programs do a good job providing useful information but with 40% of new Veterans seeking to pursue educational goals after military service, it's critical they get objective, accurate information about the entire range of options and benefits available. CollegeRecon is uniquely able to address that need.

"Going back to school can be a daunting task for anyone. Military students earn substantial financial benefits to cover the high costs associated with earning a college degree so choosing the right school to utilize those benefits is imperative," said Garrett Fitzgerald, CollegeRecon CEO. "Our tools and resources are built exclusively for the military and veteran community to educate men and women on their benefits, degree-program pathways and collegiate opportunities that fit their specific needs."

The CollegeRecon ETS-SP partnership gives enrolled service members access to free informational tools from detailed descriptions of schools and universities with strong Veteran support networks to helpful insights on maximizing educational benefits they earned while on active duty.

"This partnership offers our servicemen and women relevant, unbiased information about educational options in their chosen location, degree, and field of study while they are still on active duty, allowing them to plan for success and meet their educational goals immediately upon leaving the military," said Brigadier General (ret) Mike Eastman, ETS-SP Executive Director.

Up to a year before their active duty ends, transitioning service members enrolled in the ETS Sponsorship Program are connected to a trained sponsor in their destination community to ensure a successful transition into civilian life. They work together developing a personalized plan focused on employment, education, family needs, and housing while the new Veteran accesses benefits and services in their future post-military community.

People can give back to transitioning service members and military spouses by volunteering as an ETS-SP sponsor at www.etssponsorship.com. Communities interested in joining our network can connect via leadership@etssponsorship.com. For news and updates, follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About ETS-SP:

The ETS Sponsorship Program, in a public-private partnership with the Veterans Administration, exists to support communities across the country in the successful reception and transition of service members out of the military and into civilian life by connecting transitioning service members to destination communities at all levels through a secure, common-data platform augmented by trained volunteer sponsors to set conditions in the community for a positive, proactive return to civilian life.

About CollegeRecon:

CollegeRecon, the largest college discovery platform built exclusively for the U.S. military and veteran community, provides resources, tools and information to prospective students interested in utilizing their GI Bill or Tuition Assistance benefits. Our mission is to improve outcomes in higher education for the military community by supporting those seeking the right opportunities, at the right schools. More at www.collegerecon.com.

Contact Information:

Garrett FitzGerald

CEO & Founder, Recon-Media

garrett@hfalliance.com

414.350.6638



Mike Eastman

Executive Director / Brigadier General, U.S. Army (ret)

mike@etssponsorship.com

703.399.4679



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment