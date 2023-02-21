Content Delivery Network Market Size Potential to Reach US$ 102.43 Bn by 2030 With a Growing Healthy CAGR of 22.65% | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Content Delivery Network Market Size was valued at US$ 20 Bn in 2022, and is estimated to reach US$ 102.43 Bn by 2030, with a forecasted CAGR of 22.65%, says SNS Insider.”

By copying or caching web material on many servers and providing it to customers remotely, a CDN is an online web of connected computers that quickly distributes web content to many users. Using a CDN allows for the delivery of material to end users with high availability and performance. Today, CDNs are used to deliver web content (text, graphics, and scripts), downloadable content (media files, documents software), applications (e-Commerce portals), real-time streaming data, on-demand streaming media, and social media.

Increasing demand for services enabled by the cloud contributes as an opportunity in the CDN market.





Get a Sample Report PDF of Content Delivery Network Market (Includes TOC*, Graphs & Charts, List of tables and figures) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2636





The business model of the company has been improved by the decrease in complexity and cost of hardware installation and maintenance due to the adoption of cloud solutions by enterprises. The convenience, usability, and flexibility of this method have fuelled the expansion of the CDN sector. The concomitant modification of the CDN and cloud market environments is envisaged as a result of CDN in the cloud. The demand for cloud services is skyrocketing in emerging economies. In order to deliver software, apps, and infrastructure services and give their clients superior QoS and QoE, CSPs have begun to employ CDN.

CDN Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 20 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 102.43 Billion CAGR CAGR of 26.92 % From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Key Market Segments • By Type (Non-Video CDN and Video CDN)

• By Component (Performance optimization, media delivery, application programming interface, support and maintenance, cloud storage, analytics and monitoring, CDN design, cloud security, others)

• By Organization Size (Small and Medium Businesses and Large Enterprises)

• By Vertical (Advertising, Media & Entertainment, Online gaming, E-commerce, Education, Government, Healthcare, Others) Key Regions Coverage North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, The

Middle East & Africa, Latin America

The use of CDN for personal use is predicted to increase along with the demand for cloud services. Moreover, CSPs use CDN to offer customer data storage security infrastructure services. Thus, the market for CDNs can grow as cloud use increases.





Buy This Research Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2636





Recent development in CDN in the CDN Market

In 2021, North America dominated the global market for content delivery networks, and this trend is anticipated to hold. In 2021, the US controlled the region of North America. This can be due to the rising demand for 4K resolution displays and the region's expanding internet penetration. Additionally, it is projected that the increasing use of cloud-based services and the development of high-speed data networks will promote the use of smart locks.

Some of the prominent companies include:

Akamai Technologies Inc.

CloudFlare Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

CenturyLink

Limelight

Networks Inc.

CDNetworks Co. Ltd.

Orange S.A.

AT&T

Deutsche Telekom AG

StackPath LLC

The major corporations are taking a number of steps to broaden their geographic reach and solidify their position in the world market. Investments in R&D, mergers and acquisitions, the introduction of new goods, the formation of strategic alliances and collaborations, and improvements to current solutions are a few examples of such operations. For instance, Limelight Networks, Inc., a top provider of CDN services, declared in December 2021 that their Layer0 by Limelight web application CDN now supports GraphQL functionality. In particular for web designers, this additional functionality strengthens Limelight's position in the web application CDN market.

Key Market Segments Listed Below:

Segment by Content-type

Static

Dynamic

Segment by Solutions

Web Performance Optimization

Media Delivery

Cloud Security

Segment by Service Provider

Traditional Commercial

Cloud

Peer-to-Peer

Telecom

Segment by End-use

Advertising

E-commerce

Media & Entertainment

Gaming

Others





Enquiry before buying report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2636





About Us:

With years of expertise, the SNS Insider team and leadership have developed into true partners with businesses all over the world. The company's success is a result of its talented, motivated, and energized workforce. Our team excels at handling complicated marketing problems and frequently provides original and creative research solutions. We do all the fundamentals very well.