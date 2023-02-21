Global Generator Market in Data Centers Market Report 2023-2027: Market is Poised to Grow by $3.996 Billion - Use of Next-generation Power Monitoring and Management Software to Bolster Demand

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Generator Market in Data Centers Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The generator market in data centers market is forecasted to grow by $3996.58 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.7%

The market is driven by increasing investments in data centers, rising demand for data centers, and increased power consumption in data centers.

The report on the generator market in data centers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This study identifies the use of next-generation power monitoring and management software as one of the prime reasons driving the generator market in data centers market growth during the next few years. Also, incorporation of bi-fuel technology in generators and increasing use of dual power feeds in data centers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading generator market in data centers market vendors.

Also, the generator market in data centers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Market Positioning of Vendors

Aggreko Plc

Atlas Copco AB

AVK SEG

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Generac Holdings Inc.

Greaves Cotton Ltd.

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.

Kohler Co.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

Nidec Corp.

Powerica Ltd.

Rolls Royce Holdings Plc

Sterling and Wilson Pvt. Ltd

Volvo Penta AB

Wartsila Corp.

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global generator market in data centers 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Capacity Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Diesel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type



7 Market Segmentation by Capacity

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Capacity

7.3 Less than 1 MW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 1 MW-2MW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 More than 2MW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Capacity



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/222g2l-generator?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.