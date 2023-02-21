Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) 3D Printing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.11% from 2023 to 2028.



The rapid prototyping technique of fused deposition modeling drives the market during the forecast period, as it enables clean and cost-efficient development of small functional components. Fused deposition modeling works through a CAD/CAM-based design-specific diagram which is fed to an FDM system. Several advantages in different sectors drive the market.

Key Market Insights

As per the application outlook, the aerospace & defense segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global fused deposition modeling (FDM) 3D printing market from 2023 to 2028

As per the type outlook, the stereolithography segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global fused deposition modeling (FDM) 3D printing market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Exone, EOS GmbH, Stratasys Ltd, XYZprinting, Inc., Optomec, Voxeljet AG, Organovo Holdings, Inc., EnvisionTEC, 3D Systems, and Ricoh Company, Ltd., among others are some of the key players in the Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) 3D Printing market





Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Stereolithography

Polyjet Printing

MultiJet Printing

Colorjet Printing

Digital Light Processing

Selective Laser Sintering

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Consumer

Automotive

Aerospace & Defence

Healthcare

Fashion & Aesthetics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





