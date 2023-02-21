Global Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) 3D Printing Market

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) 3D Printing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.11% from 2023 to 2028.

The rapid prototyping technique of fused deposition modeling drives the market during the forecast period, as it enables clean and cost-efficient development of small functional components. Fused deposition modeling works through a CAD/CAM-based design-specific diagram which is fed to an FDM system. Several advantages in different sectors drive the market.

Key Market Insights

  • As per the application outlook, the aerospace & defense segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global fused deposition modeling (FDM) 3D printing market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the type outlook, the stereolithography segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global fused deposition modeling (FDM) 3D printing market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Stereolithography
  • Polyjet Printing
  • MultiJet Printing
  • Colorjet Printing
  • Digital Light Processing
  • Selective Laser Sintering

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Consumer
  • Automotive
  • Aerospace & Defence
  • Healthcare
  • Fashion & Aesthetics
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

