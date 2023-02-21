Investors who hold Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) shares Long should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC).

Investors who purchased Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) shares prior to April 29, 2021, and continue to hold any of their NYSE: GNRC shares have also certain options

On December 01, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Generac Holdings Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleged among other things, that the Defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions concerning the safety and success of the Company’s clean power products, and the number of channel partners Generac relies on to sell, install, and service those products, that the Defendants repeatedly touted to investors that “safety is paramount” and that the Company’s solar products went through “multiple rounds of design review” to “ensure that [they] meet all applicable internal engineering designs and safety standards . . . ”, that the Defendants also falsely represented to investors that Generac had a broad and diverse network of channel partners, and claimed that no single such partner provided more than 6% of the Company’s sales.

