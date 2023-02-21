Tomato Powder Market Valuation to Reach USD 1842.15 Million by 2027 at 3.77% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tomato Powder Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Tomato Powder Market Global Research Report by Process, Category, Application, and Region– Forecast till 2027, Tomato Powder Market is expected to grow at a 3.77% CAGR and to reach USD 1842.15 Million during the forecast 2020-2027.

Market Scope:

Tomato powder can be substituted for tomato juice and tomato sauce. Tomato powder is made by dehydrating the freshest, healthiest tomatoes. One of the most simple ways to keep fresh tomatoes is in powder form. It is commonly known that tomato production is abundant worldwide, but in recent years, the majority of tomatoes produced have been transformed into sauce, juice, and powder. Due to increased demand from consumers of all ages, it improves the flavor of a food product. As a significant ingredient in the kitchen, it can be utilized in a variety of foods, from diet foods to snacks and cuisines.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2027 Market Size USD 1842.15 Million CAGR 3.77% (2020–2027) Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Process, Category, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers High power and raising the functioning populace Rising interest for non-GMO items in Market

Competitive Dynamics:

The prominent players of the market are:

GrupoEmpresarialAgraz, S.L. (Spain),

Garlic Industries Ltd. (India),

Aarkay Food Products Ltd. (India),

Lycored (UK),

Hangzhou Qincheng Trade Co. Ltd (Beijing),

Cmec Xinjiang Foodstuff Co. Ltd. (China),

BATA FOOD (Turkey),

SAHAJANAND FOODS AND AGROTECH (India),

Damien International (China), and

Vegenat S.A. (Spain).

Market USP:

Market Drivers

The global demand for fast food goods is on the rise due to the increasing number of teenagers and young adults with high purchasing power, as well as the rising number of women in the labor force. Tomato powder is one of the most prevalent components of fast food. As a flavoring and flavor enhancer, the use of tomato powder in various goods is on the rise. This will stimulate market expansion. Increasing demand for baked goods, nutrient-dense confections, and other convenience foods are the primary reasons driving the Tomato Powder Market. With an increasing number of high-powered young people and a growing working population, particularly among women, the global need for inexpensive food items is increasing. Tomato powder is a common ingredient in affordable foods. Tomato powder is becoming utilized as a flavoring and enhancing ingredient in these products.

Changes in food consumption patterns over the past several decades have resulted in an increase in the per capita consumption of fast food, including pizza, sandwiches, burgers, and others. Tomato powder is an essential taste enhancer in all culinary products. Increasing demand for non-GMO products bolsters market interest in tomato powder.

Increasing demand for natural ingredients in food goods and drinks is the primary factor driving the growth of the tomato powder market. In addition, the expansion of application markets such as infant nutrition, bakery & confectionery, drinks, and convenience food items is driving market expansion. In addition, dried tomato powder has a longer shelf life than fresh tomatoes, so it is gaining popularity as a suitable substitute for fresh tomatoes. These factors are expected to propel the expansion of the worldwide tomato powder market.

Market Restraints

There are constraints and obstacles that will inhibit the expansion of the market. The factors such as changes in the supply of fresh tomatoes as raw material owing to post-harvest losses and regularly changing weather have the potential to impede the global Tomato Powder Market's expansion.

COVID-19 Analysis:

COVID-19 is an irreplaceable global public health emergency that has impacted virtually every sector of the wellness business. It is anticipated that the somewhat long-lasting consequences will impact corporate growth during the forecasted period. The continuous evaluation improves our research design to consolidate key COVID-19 issues and standard methods for moving forward. Occasionally, the harvest fails to meet expectations, destroying the entire crop and directly or indirectly affecting tomato powder manufacturing. Occasionally, the powder's quality is diminished as a result of the scarcity of high-grade tomatoes. In the future years, market growth is anticipated to be substantial.

The tomato energy market confronted several conditions on COVID-19, including changes in buyer lead and solicitation, purchasing plans, re-coordination of store organization, components of current market impacts, and fundamental state-run administration interventions. The revised audit provides encounters, assessments, evaluations, and assessments in light of the COVID-19 impact.

Market Segmentation:

By process

During the forecast period, the segment with the biggest market share is Hot Break. The variables attributable to a longer shelf life are driving the demand for this market segment.

By Category

During the projection period, the biggest market share will be held by the organic segment. This segment's demand is driven by the factors attributable to the increased demand for healthy and natural ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

By Application

During the projected period, the sector of Curries, gravies, and soups will hold the biggest market share. The demand for this segment is fueled by the multiple characteristics that permit its usage as a flavoring, coloring, and aromatic element.

Regional Evaluation:

The Global Tomato Powder Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.

Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the market as a whole. The increasing population of teens and young adults, as well as their increased consumption of pizza, sandwiches, burgers, and hot dogs, will benefit the APAC market.

Asia-Pacific captured the largest revenue share of the global tomato powder market in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period by registering the highest CAGR. The dominance of the regional market might be attributed to the extensive use of common ingredients in various food and drink applications. Tomato powder is an ingredient in numerous foods and beverages. India and China are the most important national business sectors contributing to the growth of the area.

