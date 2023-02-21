Technical Textile Global Market Report 2023: Increased R&D Spending on High Performance Woven Textile Solutions Boosts Sector

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technical Textile Market, By Application, By Process, and By Regions - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Market Dynamics:



Increasing investment in R&D of new high-performance woven textile solutions is expected to propel growth of the global technical textiles market over the forecast period.

For instance, in February 2020, Quantum Materials announced to invest US$ 3.5 million to further diversify its business with customized state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment for research and development of non-traditional and high-performance woven textile solutions.



Launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global technical textiles market over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2021, Carrington Textiles, a maker of personal protective equipment (PPE), has announced that six of its flame retardant fabrics have been granted RU status for 'flame resistant clothing for protection of industrial employees against short-duration thermal exposures from fire.'

The RU mark, is a status recognized by UL, a global safety certifying authority that is part of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of technical textile market and provides market size (US$ Billion and Kilo Tons) and cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023 - 2030), considering 2022 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global technical textile market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Low & Bonar PLC, Ahlstrom Group, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont), 3M Company, Polymer Group Inc., Milliken & Company Inc., Arville Textiles Ltd., Dickson-Constant, Baltex, and Freudenberg & Co. KG

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global technical textile market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, Technical textile manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the technical textile market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Technical Textile Market, By Application:

Agrotech

Buildtech

Hometech

Indutech

Sportech

Packtech

Mobiltech

Meditech

Clothtech

Geotech

Protech

Oekotech

Global Technical Textile Market, By Process:

Non-woven

Composites

Others

Global Technical Textile Market, By Region:

North America

U.S.

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU

Nordic

Russia

Ukraine

Poland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

OCEANIA

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

Low & Bonar PLC

Ahlstrom Group

E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company (DuPont)

3M Company

Polymer Group Inc.

Milliken & Company Inc.

Arville Textiles Ltd.

Dickson-Constant

Baltex

Freudenberg & Co. KG

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $203.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $320.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

