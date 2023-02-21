Technical Textile Global Market Report 2023: Increased R&D Spending on High Performance Woven Textile Solutions Boosts Sector

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technical Textile Market, By Application, By Process, and By Regions - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Market Dynamics:
Increasing investment in R&D of new high-performance woven textile solutions is expected to propel growth of the global technical textiles market over the forecast period.
For instance, in February 2020, Quantum Materials announced to invest US$ 3.5 million to further diversify its business with customized state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment for research and development of non-traditional and high-performance woven textile solutions.
Launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global technical textiles market over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2021, Carrington Textiles, a maker of personal protective equipment (PPE), has announced that six of its flame retardant fabrics have been granted RU status for 'flame resistant clothing for protection of industrial employees against short-duration thermal exposures from fire.'
The RU mark, is a status recognized by UL, a global safety certifying authority that is part of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of technical textile market and provides market size (US$ Billion and Kilo Tons) and cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023 - 2030), considering 2022 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players
- It profiles leading players in the global technical textile market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Low & Bonar PLC, Ahlstrom Group, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont), 3M Company, Polymer Group Inc., Milliken & Company Inc., Arville Textiles Ltd., Dickson-Constant, Baltex, and Freudenberg & Co. KG
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global technical textile market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, Technical textile manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the technical textile market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Technical Textile Market, By Application:
- Agrotech
- Buildtech
- Hometech
- Indutech
- Sportech
- Packtech
- Mobiltech
- Meditech
- Clothtech
- Geotech
- Protech
- Oekotech
Global Technical Textile Market, By Process:
- Non-woven
- Composites
- Others
Global Technical Textile Market, By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- EU
- Nordic
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Poland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- OCEANIA
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Company Profiles
- Low & Bonar PLC
- Ahlstrom Group
- E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company (DuPont)
- 3M Company
- Polymer Group Inc.
- Milliken & Company Inc.
- Arville Textiles Ltd.
- Dickson-Constant
- Baltex
- Freudenberg & Co. KG
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|140
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$203.23 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$320.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
