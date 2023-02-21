Agile Work Profiler© Used More Than 100K Times

Kansas City, MO, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Immediate Release:

The DeBruce Foundation’s Agile Work Profiler©, an online career assessment that helps people identify their strengths and interests as they relate to the workforce, has now been taken more than 100,000 times. People in every state in the United States have taken it.

Publicly introduced in October 2019, the Agile Work Profiler© was developed as part of The DeBruce Foundation’s mission to expand pathways to economic growth and opportunity. Developed through research and analysis of a wide range of professions across the US economy, this tool is free to the public, accessible from any device that connects to the internet, and only takes 10 minutes to complete. After completing the assessment, the individual receives a ranked set of their ten “Agilities”, or strengths and interests, which are universal to all occupations. The Agile Work Profiler is the first step in advancing career literacy.

"Recently I was a guest speaker for a local high school. I had every one of the students complete the Agile Work Profiler©. Seeing the reactions from the students as they pondered a career that they may have been unaware they were a good fit for, was a pretty memorable experience,” said Wade Hoskins, Youth Career Services Advisor for Hancock and Shelby Counties in Indiana. “I wish I had this tool sooner. It led to great discussion and kept the class engaged."

“I have loved exploring the world of Agilities! Discovering my top Agilities has helped me grow and expand within my job, internship, and college courses as I’m more confident in my strengths,” said Imani Im, member of the DeBruce Foundation Career Corps. “But learning about Agilities has also helped me pinpoint places where I can improve in order to better reach my academic and professional goals.”

“It’s so exciting to see the Agile Work Profiler© helping people across the country discover their Agilities,” said Dr. Leigh Anne Taylor Knight, Executive Director and COO of The DeBruce Foundation. “For many, it’s the first step to building a career with higher wages, better benefits, and more stability.”

In fall 2020, The DeBruce Foundation initiated a longitudinal trend survey to assess patterns of employment, income, and work conditions in America. Now, after surveying 16,000 people, the findings point to a formula: career literacy + network strength = employment empowerment. Career literacy can be built by taking the Agile Work Profiler© and using the Career Explorer Tools which is why The DeBruce Foundation encourages everyone to use it to begin expanding their career pathways.

About The DeBruce Foundation

The DeBruce Foundation is a national foundation whose mission is to expand pathways to economic growth and opportunity. The Foundation is committed to helping individuals unlock their potential and find career pathways. By developing solutions such as the Agile Work Profiler, we change how people pursue careers. By partnering strategically, we increase experiences and exposure to widen career opportunities, starting with youth and working across the lifespan. Learn more at www.DeBruce.org.

