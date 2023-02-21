The World Needs a Mensch! The NEW Humor Novel THE MENSCH Follows the Quest of a Schlemiel to Become a Superhero

Charleston, SC, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yes, the world needs a mensch. But Stewie Blueschwitz will have to do. A somewhat nebbishy twelve-year-old, Stewie would have been a curious choice to be a novel’s protagonist were it not for the one unique and hidden ability he discovers. Devoting it at first to his preadolescent fantasies, he comes to realize the potential for greater good. Against all odds, mostly his overbearing yenta of a mother, he aspires to become the first Jewish superhero, “The Mensch,” and, ultimately, to save the world.

The Mensch follows the Blueschwitz family for three generations, divided into separate “books.” We watch Stewie improbably grow up, marry, and become a father. The legacy of this “gift” is continued through the subsequent stories of his precocious and resourceful daughter, Skye, and then her son, James, who finds more interest in his writing than this unnecessary “burden.” As the story takes a twist, it leads to a climax that brings us full circle.

This delightful book is brimming with humor, sometimes heartwarming and oftentimes absurd. Writing is the hero here, including the most unexpected presence of a poem within a parable within a comedy. But humor is found everywhere, from the “Backword” rather than a Foreword (since Jewish people read from right to left), to the book’s in-character “about the author,” to the back cover faux “reviews.” And though the world needs a mensch, a little schtick couldn’t hurt either.

The Mensch is available for purchase online at Amazon.com. For more information on the book and Alan M. Weber, please visit any of his social media platforms.

Twitter: @authoralanweber

Website: www.alanmweber.com

About the Author:

Alan M. Weber is a retired college instructor of early childhood education and college success. He has published five previous books, both children’s and adult, as well as poetry, essays in the field of education, and many letters to the editor. In descending order, his books are What Kimi Discovered (2019), Miens of Existence (2018), The Wedge (2015), Not for Hurting (2014), and Integrating the Chapters of a Life (under a pseudonym, 2012). The Mensch was a labor of love and laughs written during the pandemic.

