India Water and Wastewater Management Industry Report 2023: 600 Million Indians Currently Facing an Extreme Water Crisis - Forecasts to 2027

The water and wastewater management market size in India stood at INR 216.03 Bn in 2022. It is expected to reach INR 518.15 Bn in 2027, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.95% during the 2023 - 2027 period.

The Indian market for water and wastewater treatment is anticipated to expand as the nation sees an increase in private investments and the government's implementation of new business models to draw in remote market participants and hasten the industry's expansion.

Wastewater is any water contaminated by human activity or has had its quality negatively impacted. The techniques used to transform wastewater into an effluent that may either be recycled or returned to the water cycle with minor environmental damage are referred to as wastewater treatment or management. With 600 million Indians facing an extreme water crisis, India is one of the world's most water-stressed regions.



Market drivers:



The growing regulations by the regional government to prevent pollution of naturally occurring water bodies and illegal wastewater discharge have boosted the market growth. To maintain a balance between the population and freshwater supply, wastewater treatment facilities are needed in large Indian cities where the urban population is constantly growing.



Market challenges:



The high cost of water treatment plants hinders the growth of the market. The cost of wastewater treatment facility is affected by effluent flow rates, water quality, purity, and construction materials. The demand and supply of chemicals and equipment have been negatively impacted by the increasing number of limitations imposed due to the epidemic around the world.



Impact of COVID-19:



The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) directed sewage water treatment plants to ensure that all Covid-19 precautions are taken for their employees to protect them from the SARS-CoV2 infection, as viruses found in sewage water may be a source of disease transmission.

Domestic water use increased due to the COVID-19 epidemic, although non-domestic (industrial, institutional, and commercial) water use declined.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Chapter 2: Socio-economic Indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure



Chapter 4: Market Overview

4.1. Water and Wastewater Management in India - An Overview

4.1.1. Market size and growth forecast (2020 - 2027e)

4.2. Top 10 states in terms of sewage generation

4.3. Top 10 states in terms of installed capacity of wastewater treatment

4.4. Top 10 states in terms of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) installed

4.5. Top 10 states in terms of operational treatment capacity



Chapter 5: Impact of COVID-19

5.1. Impact of COVID-19



Chapter 6: Government Initiatives

6.1. Government initiatives



Chapter 7: Market Influencers

7.1. Key growth drivers

7.2. Key challengers



Chapter 8: Trade Analysis

8.1. Trade analysis



Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

9.1. Ion Exchange (India) Limited

Company information

Business description

Products/Services

Key people

Financial snapshot

Key ratios

Key financial performance indicators

Key business segments

Key geographical segments

Note: Similar information covered for all other companies

9.2. Siemens Limited

9.3. Thermax Limited

9.4. Va Tech Wabag Limited

9.5. Voltas Limited

9.6. GE India Industrial Private Limited

9.7. Hindustan Dorr Oliver Limited

9.8. Hitachi Systems India Private Limited

9.9. SFC Environmental Technologies Private Limited

9.10. Mott Macdonald Limited



Chapter 10: Recent Developments

