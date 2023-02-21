The Global Cloud Billing Market size is expected to reach $10.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 15.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Billing Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Service Model, By Billing Type, By Deployment Type, By Enterprise Size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422847/?utm_source=GNW

This is a prominent method for managing different subscription-based offers, services, and products.



Billing is a crucial interaction with any client; with the help of well-managed and proper billing, the relationship the customer relationships can be strengthened. Cloud billing is elaborated as a method that helps companies generate invoices by implementing particular standards. Authors often address functional requirements like quotation services, payment methods, and others when describing the demand for cloud billing facility modules.



When describing the term cloud billing, non-functional requirements like security, fault tolerance, etc., are also included. The arrival of the cloud billing market has allowed the much-reviewed cloud-optimized billing factor to offer a bill generating interface. Additionally, the reference might be used for abstract projects of currency transactions and real money. Although, this is mainly depended on a person’s cloud computing tactics.



Businesses are now leaving the use of traditional systems and are shifting towards cloud technologies. The increasing demands of companies and ever-shifting client choices have made it necessary to redefine the agility through the acceptance of effective company models. The capability to offer usage-based price schemes and a lean system that record invoices issues related to the cost & metering and also keep track on the resource consumption are making new business prospects possible.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive effect on the cloud billing market. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, cloud billing solutions have obtained attraction, mainly in usage-based billing, as companies have transformed their preferences and budgets to survive through this outbreak. Furthermore, companies worldwide are investing more on cloud billing solutions to sustain their operations. Governments are introducing packages to aid companies throughout the pandemic period, with a particular concentration on SMEs. The COVID-19 pandemic has also stimulated cloud acceptance across businesses as operators move to cloud advantages, like cost and scalability. All these elements resulted in growth of cloud billing market during the pandemic period.



Market Growth Factors



Acceptance of IOT technology



The acceptance of IoT technology is improving the operation of cloud billing in business procedures. Recently, the processing industries, like chemical, oil & gas, etc., have begun utilization of IoT technology. IoT aids in enhancing the productivity of cloud billing. There has been a growing demand for the acceptance of IoT technology in businesses as this system is combined with cloud billing. Therefore, IoT could be utilized to enhance the efficiency and performance of cloud billing, which results in creating a more secure work environment and saving maintenance costs, thus boosting the cloud billing market. These are the main propelling factors for the development of the market.



Rising need to reduce the operational expenditures



The price of the goods and the quality of the services being provided are the main factors to compete in any market. The main benefit of cloud billing to decrease the administration and operational expenditure is offering new opportunities in several industry verticals. Furthermore, the financial and banking facilities institutions are shifting to cloud-based services to improve customer management and operations. Also, due to the changing business landscape across the BFSI sector, financial organizations have been taking vital actions for automated banking facilities involving billing and concentrating on risk management methods linked with the operations. These are the main propelling factors for the development of the market.



Market Restraining Factors



Higher investment cost as compared to the on-premise model



The main issue with cloud billing is the high cost to be spent as investment. Enforcing a complete cloud billing comprises a substantial initial investment. The scenario is not same with the on-premise model. For example, the initial investment linked with changing from a human manufacturing line to an automated manufacturing line is costly. Additionally, the license for cloud based solutions is charged per operator or the number of customers, and in several circumstances, operators order lesser permissions than needed to manage their charges. Which eventually would limit market growth.



Deployment Type Outlook



Based on deployment Type, the cloud billing market is segmented into private cloud, public cloud and hybrid cloud. In 2021, the private cloud segment garnered a significant revenue share in the cloud billing market. This is credited to the factor that private clouds offer better privacy and security by using both internal hosting and business firewalls to ensure that sensitive data and operations are not available to third-party suppliers. Virtual private cloud (VPC) works with a specific level of separation among clients and is just as virtual as the public cloud, space inside a public infrastructure, and sharing resources.



Service Model Outlook



On the basis of service, the cloud billing market is fragmented into IaaS, PaaS and SaaS. In 2021, the IaaS segment registered a substantial revenue share in the cloud billing market. With IaaS, the operator simply accesses facilities in terms of the operating systems, number of servers, networking Infrastructure through one common service delivery point, and file storage systems. Cloud billing in Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) is a complete lifecycle solution that offers inventory analysis, cost & invoice management, chargebacks, cost allocations, usage management, AP or GL file integration, the option of bill payment, and optimization recommendations.



Enterprise Size Outlook



By enterprise size, the cloud billing market is divided into large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises. In 2021, the large enterprises segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the cloud billing market. The increasing focus on digitalization of financial procedures has modified conventional banking systems, because of which several banks are providing fintech cloud to serve all-inclusive company requirements. Large enterprises are embracing cloud billing solutions to decrease their total cost. The embracing of developed technologies in these companies and significant capital is influencing them to shift to cloud-based facilities.



Vertical Outlook



Based on Vertical, the cloud billing market is classified into BFSI, IT & Telecom, education, healthcare, media & entertainment, consumer goods & retail, construction, and others. In 2021, the BFSI segment recorded a considerable growth rate in the cloud billing market. Cloud billing assists financial service suppliers in decreasing hand operation of billing, which lowers the opportunities for mistakes because of human errors. Banking systems have embraced cloud technology for protected payment, where billing is the main contact with any customer-client relationship. A powerful connection is made through easy accessibility, secured & faster fund transfer, and proper & well-managed billing.



Components Outlook



On the basis of components, the cloud billing market is bifurcated into solutions and services. In 2021, the solutions segment dominated the cloud billing market by generating the largest revenue share. Cloud billing solutions assists in representing the worth of the cloud facilities portfolio with automated periodic billing for usage-based accounts and license, resulting in improved working efficiency. The main disadvantage of hand-operated billing including risk of errors and time consumption, are the main reasons pushing institutions to embrace cloud billing solutions, as these solutions offer insights into cloud services and detailed visibility.



Billing Type Outlook



By billing type, the cloud billing market is segmented into subscription, usage based, one-time and others. In 2021, the usage-based segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the cloud billing market. This is credited to the factor that usage-based billing offers a technique for consumers to obtain new clients and develop with them because it offers the option for them to test the goods and keep the prices free or less as they slowly increase and embrace the utilization of SaaS products.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the cloud billing market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region held the maximum revenue share in the cloud billing market. This is because the government of regional nations have made cloud governance compulsory in order to ensure successful cloud migrations and cloud security. This aids the region in owning the secure cloud services. In addition, the nations in North America have the presence of leading vendors that assist in improving the cloud billing services and solutions in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.), Aria Systems, Inc., Recurly, Inc., Zuora Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Cerillion PLC, Salesforce.com, Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., and CGI, Inc.



Strategies Deployed in Cloud Billing Market



Sep-2022: Recurly signed an agreement to take over LeapRev, a multinational revenue forecasting, and recognition solution provider. This acquisition provides Recurly’s clients with a single comprehensive platform that includes recurring billing, subscription management, and revenue management capabilities. Additionally, the addition of LeapRev improves Recurly’s revenue recognition capabilities and further makes the revenue reporting process related to subscription contracts more efficient.



Sep-2022: Zuora took over Zephr, a UK-based developer of customer journey orchestration platform. The acquisition enables Zuora to add more features and improves its capabilities to develop a one-stop shop in the Subscription domain.



Sep-2022: Aria Systems partnered with Prodapt, an India-based provider of consulting services, technology, and managed services. The partnership aims at collectively providing service providers with cloud SaaS billing solutions.



Aug-2022: Recurly partnered with Google Cloud, a Google-owned suite of cloud computing services. The partnership involves launching Recurly’s subscription management and billing platform in the Google Cloud Marketplace. The partnership allows Recurly’s potential clients to conduct business through Google Cloud Marketplace.



Jun-2022: Oracle partnered with Kyndryl, a global IT infrastructure services provider. The partnership involves supporting clients in advancing their cloud journey by providing managed cloud solutions. Moreover, this partnership allows Oracle to expand its customer base and support more organizations in migrating to the cloud.



Oct-2021: Aria Systems teamed up with Capgemini, a France-based management consultant firm. The collaboration involves integrating Aria’s knowledge of cloud billing and monetization platform with Capgemini’s background as a business transformation partner to provide modernized billing and monetization capabilities to organizations in multiple industries in Asia-Pacific.



Sep-2020: Aria Systems came into partnership with MATRIXX Software, a US-based developer of digital commerce platforms. The partnership involves providing communication service providers (CSPs) with an integrated, billing and charging solution. The solution allows CSPs to streamline monetizing recurring revenue services, and at the same time connecting nontraditional services with traditional CSP products and solutions offerings.



Jul-2020: SAP came into partnership with E.ON, a Germany-based electric utilities company. The partnership involves developing a platform based on SAP’s S/4HANA Utilities solution. The platform would be intended for energy market participants and would also streamline the billing and exchanging information process.



Sep-2018: Salesforce added more features to its Sales Cloud Platform. The new feature provides Salesforce’s clients with an all-inclusive lead-to-cash platform and further enables its clients to finalize the whole sales process within the Salesforce platform.



