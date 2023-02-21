Ensurge Micropower ASA - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 14 March 2023

An Extraordinary General Meeting in Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") will be held on 14 March 2023 at 9:00 (CET) as an electronic meeting. Please find enclosed the notice including attendance forms and guide for online participation (in English and in Norwegian).

For further information, please contact: Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com (mailto:stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com) Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation (TM) with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Ensurge's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge") is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

