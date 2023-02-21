India Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Report 2023 Featuring Major International Players and Startups Such as Vitraya Technologies, Fitmint, Cuztomise, Pranacare, MeFy, & Glosys Health

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market in India 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In terms of revenue, the digital healthcare market in India was valued at INR 524.97 Bn in 2021. It is expected to reach INR 2,528.69 Bn by 2027, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.50% during the 2022 - 2027 period.



A blockchain is a practical alternative for managing the substantial volume of data handled by the healthcare sector due to its security, effectiveness, availability, accessibility, and other benefits.



Market drivers:



A blockchain enabled system is essential for the management of medical records. Future pandemic circumstances may benefit from using blockchain technology to track patient status, bed availability, medication availability, pharmaceutical device availability, vaccination status, etc. Blockchain also helps to eliminate the possibility of external parties tampering with the supply chain of authentic products.



Market challenges:



A blockchain network's inherent structure defies any set form or norm, so adopting a blockchain system for healthcare could clash with data protection rules. Determining the role of a data fiduciary or a data controller in a blockchain-based network where each system serves several purposes as a node, or a miner may prove challenging. Poor penetration of technology and digital infrastructure in rural areas is also impeding the growth of digital healthcare in the country.



Impact of COVID-19:



During the pandemic period, the patients' detail from around the world should be available at a shared commonplace to enable the research work by the researchers. Blockchain technology facilitates serving better home-quarantined patients by supplying medicine on time.

Some patients do not get hospitalized but are isolated and treated at home. Even after the patient recovers, the data stored permanently in the blockchain help to check for after-effects.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Chapter 2: Socio-economic Indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

3.2. Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Sector

3.3. Hospitalization Process through Blockchain Technology

3.4. Use of Blockchain Technology in Healthcare sector

3.5. Types of Healthcare Analytics

3.6. Scope of Digital Healthcare in India



Chapter 4: Market Overview

4.1. Digital Healthcare Market in India - An Overview

4.1.1. Market size and growth forecast (2022 - 2027e)

4.2. Advantages of Using Blockchain by Healthcare Industry Stakeholders

4.3. Major organizations using blockchain



Chapter 5: Impact of COVID-19

5.1. Impact of COVID-19



Chapter 6: Market Influencers

6.1. Key growth drivers

6.2. Key challengers



Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

7.1. Aindra Systems

Company information

Business description

Products/Services

Key people

Financial snapshot

Key ratios

Key financial performance indicators

Key business segments

Key geographical segments

Note: Similar information covered for all other companies

7.2. Artificial Learning System (Artelus)

7.3. Health Arx Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

7.4. Niramai Health Analytix Pvt. Ltd.

7.5. Predible Health

7.6. Qure.ai

7.7. SigTuple Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

7.8. Tricog Health India Pvt. Ltd.

7.9. IBM India Pvt. Ltd.

7.10. Microsoft Corporation India Pvt. Ltd.

7.11. Siemens Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.



Chapter 8: Major Startups

8.1. Vitraya Technologies

8.2. Fitmint

8.3. Cuztomise

8.4. Pranacare

8.5. MeFy

8.6. Glosys Health



Chapter 9: Appendix

9.1. Research methodology

9.2. About the Publisher

9.3. Disclaimer





Companies Mentioned





Aindra Systems

Artificial Learning System (Artelus)

Health Arx Technologies Private Limited

Niramai Health Analytix Private Limited

Predible Health

Qure.ai

SigTuple Technologies Private Limited

Tricog Health India Private Limited

IBM India Private Limited

Microsoft Corporation India Private Limited

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qze738

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.