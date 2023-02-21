Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Size & Revenue by 2028 | Latest Trends, Key Players, Types & Applications | Business Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Gross Margin and Revenue Analysis Forecast Research

Pune, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarizes the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Report also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and estimate the overall development of the global Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) market during 2023-2028.

Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) market analyze sales, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market

Logistics is generally the detailed organization and implementation of a complex operation. In a general business sense, logistics is the management of the flow of things between the point of origin and the point of consumption in order to meet requirements of customers or corporations.

Now, 3PLs can handle almost your entire business. This includes not only the complete supply chain cycle, but also such functions as customer service, order management, sales support, ecommerce and IT integration.

A 4PL is an independent, singularly accountable, non-asset based integrator of clients’ supply and demand chains. The 4PL’s role is to implement and manage a value creating business solution through control of time and place utilities and influence on form and possession utilities within the client organization.

The global Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) market size is projected to reach US$ 1228810 million by 2028, from US$ 858130 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2028.

Global Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) key players include DHL Supply Chain and Global Forwarding, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker Logistic, Nippon Express, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, etc. Global top five players hold a share about 10%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by North America and Europe, having a total share about 45 percent.

In terms of product, Transportation is the largest segment, with a share about 25%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Technological, followed by Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Industrial, Elements, Food and Groceries, Automotive, Retailing, etc.

Global Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-added Services

Lead Logistics Provider Services or 4PL

Other

Applications: -

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Industrial

Elements

Food and Groceries

Automotive

Technological

Retailing

Other

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

DHL Supply Chain and Global Forwarding

Kuehne + Nagel

Nippon Express

DB Schenker Logistics

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

DSV Panalpina

Sinotrans

XPO Logistics

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS and ICS)

Expeditors International of Washington

CEVA Logistics

Hitachi Transport System

Dachser

GEODIS

Toll Group

TOC of Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Research Report: -

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Transportation

1.2.3 Warehousing

1.2.4 Value-added Services

1.2.5 Lead Logistics Provider Services or 4PL

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Consumer Goods

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Elements

1.3.6 Food and Groceries

1.3.7 Automotive

1.3.8 Technological

1.3.9 Retailing

1.3.10 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Industry Trends

2.3.2 Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Revenue

3.4 Global Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Revenue in 2021

3.5 Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

5 Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

...................Continued

