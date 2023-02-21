Global BPO Services Market Almanac 2023: Revenues of $279,753.9 Million in 2021 - Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts 2017-2026

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "BPO Services Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2026 (Global Almanac)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global BPO Services industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market size (value 2017-21, and forecast to 2026). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Market.

The global BPO services market had total revenues of $279,753.9 million in 2021, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% between 2016 and 2021.

The HR outsourcing segment was the market's most lucrative in 2021, with total revenues of $76,300.8 million, equivalent to 27.3% of the market's overall value.

Key Highlights

BPO services include revenues generated both from signed deals that remain under contract and the annual revenues associated with new contracts signed within a particular calendar year. The services include the outsourcing of functions such as customer relationship management, knowledge process outsourcing, finance & accounting, human resources, procurement, and vertical-specific processes. The total value of the market represents the demand for the service coming from a particular country.

CRM BPO services typically include consumer direct services, contact center outsourcing (which includes customer care, sales and marketing, and technical product support), collection services, and claims & warranty services.

Knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services include research and analytics services such as competitive analysis, quantitative research & analytics, risk management & analytics, strategy & business development research, financial research, and legal process outsourcing (LPO).

Finance & accounting BPO covers operations relating to financial support functions, such as accounts payable and receivable, general ledger, payment processing, invoice, purchase order management & processing, receipt & reconciliation, and management reporting.

HR outsourcing services include benefits administration, payroll services, recruitment outsourcing, relocation and assignment services, workforce administration & development services / talent management, and performance management.

Procurement BPO covers the outsourcing of key procurement processes including sourcing support and administration, contract management, demand management, supplier relationship management, and performance reporting.

Vertical-specific BPO covers the outsourcing of services that require domain expertise. Vertical-specific BPO includes a range of processes such as insurance and annuities policy administration, claims and transaction processing, credit card analytics for banks and insurers, patient administration, medical coding, clinical research, and drug discovery & development for healthcare providers and pharmaceuticals.

All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e., without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2021 annual average exchange rates.

Forecast figures presented in this report are calculated using crisis scenarios for the market. The length of the pandemic and restrictions introduced by various countries are still difficult to predict. Many governments had introduced the national lockdowns and temporarily banned sales of products that are deemed 'non-essential'. As the length of the pandemic and its impact on this market is not certain, the data used in this report has been modeled taking forecast impacts on national economics into consideration.

Global BPO services market is growing significantly in recent years owing to the rising organizational focus on increasing flexibility, improving efficiency, minimizing capital and operating expenditure and improving service quality.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global bpo services Market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global bpo services Market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key bpo services Market players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global bpo services Market with five year forecasts

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA

Infosys Limited

Genpact Ltd

CGI Group Inc.

Wipro Ltd

TMF Group B.V.

HCL Technologies Limited

NCR Corp

Accenture plc

Teleperformance SE

BDO Unicon AO

Sutherland Global Services Inc

Capgemini SE

Indra Sistemas, S.A.

Atento S.A.

ISS AS

TTEC Holdings Inc.

Capita plc

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

SYNNEX Corporation

