Crowdfunding Global Market Report 2023: Technology Innovation in Crowdfunding Platforms Drives Growth

The "Crowdfunding Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Equity-based, Debt-based, and Others); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global crowdfunding market size is expected to reach USD 59.36 billion by 2030, according to a new study by the publisher. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Increasing adoption of innovative technologies, including blockchain, artificial intelligence, and machine learning by various crowdfunding platforms around the world and the extensive rise in the number of users of social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter are major factors expected to boost the growth of the global market throughout the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing efforts by crowdfunding service providers to help startup companies raise funds from investors without the need to navigate complicated banking procedures are likely another key factor propelling the market's growth over the coming years.



For instance, in November 2022, Fundnel, introduced it's new, refreshed brand Alta, in Malaysia. With this launch, the company will be able to support the tokenization of alternative assets, developing an end-to-end solution that makes it cheaper and even faster to trade securities, real estate, luxury assets, and funds.



In recent years, raising funds and capital for various smaller projects with the help of crowdfunding on social media platforms, especially for companies in the pre-profit-making stage, is gaining huge popularity and is expected to positively impact the adoption of these fundraising solutions in the near future. The social media platforms act like a free promotion resource for crowdfunding organizations, which helps them easily reach global audiences, creating high growth opportunities for the market.



For instance, according to this report's findings, nearly USD 17.2 billion is generated yearly through crowdfunding platforms in North America, with a significant rise every year. Also, nearly 6,455,080 crowdfunding campaigns happened in the year 2020, and it is estimated that the number would reach about 12,064,870 by 2023, and the average amount raised by successful campaigns was USD 28,656.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Technology Innovation in Crowdfunding Platforms

Rising Usage of Social Media Platforms for Fundraising

Restraints and Challenges

Lack of Regulatory Framework



Crowdfunding Market Report Highlights

Debt-based segment accounted for significant revenue share in 2021 and likely to maintain its position over the forecast period due to growing adoption of these solutions by startup companies to raise fund quickly

Food & beverages segment held the significant market share owing to a rapid growth in the number of startup companies along with high implementation of various fundraising programs

North America dominated the global market in 2021 with a healthy market share on account of continuously growing internet users and increasing penetration of internet facilities coupled with the high prevalence of innovative technologies such as AI, blockchain, and machine learning

The publisher has segmented the crowdfunding market report based on type, application, and region:

Crowdfunding, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Equity-based

Debt-based

Others

Crowdfunding, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Food & Beverage

Technology

Media

Healthcare

Real Estate

Others

Crowdfunding, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 119 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $17.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $59.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Mentioned





Kickstarter PBC

SeedInvest Technology LLC

RM Technologies LLC

Fundly

Indiegogo Inc.

Crowdcube Limited

Gofundme Inc.

Crowdfunder Inc.

Suning.com Co. Ltd.

Jingdong Inc.

Owners Circle

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Patreon

Wefunder Inc.

Realcrowd Inc.

Nav technologies Inc.

Thunder Fund

Pozible Pty Ltd.





