|Siili Solutions Plc
|Announcement 21.2.2023
|Siili Solutions Plc: Share Repurchase 21.2.2023
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|21.2.2023
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|SIILI
|Amount
|2,000
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|16.0595
|EUR
|Total cost
|32,119.00
|EUR
|Siili Solutions Plc now holds a total of 3 700 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 21.2.2023
|On behalf of Siili Solutions Plc
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|Further information:
|CFO Aleksi Kankainen
|Email: aleksi.kankainen@siili.com
|Tel. +358 50 584 2029
|www.siili.com
Attachment