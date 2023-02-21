Logistics Robots Market is Anticipated to Cross a Value of US$ 38.13 billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The logistics robots market is anticipated to strengthen its space at a strong CAGR of 16.5% between 2023 and 2033. The market is anticipated to cross a market share of US$ 38.13 billion by 2033, while it is likely to be valued at US$ 8.28 billion in 2023.



The proliferated e-commerce sector, along with the integration of advanced technology like artificial intelligence and machine learning, is fueling the market growth. Furthermore, small-sized businesses and advanced delivery options are also propelling the sales of logistics robots.

The Covid-19 pandemic pushed the idea of contactless delivery and the use of robots in the packaging sector. Along with this, the expanding automation across the industries along with automotive and pharmaceutical industries gains traction in the market.

The increased warehouses with a higher load of goods are opting for the logistics robots to transport, ship, move, and analyze the product’s bar code. The overall goal of reducing the operational cost of logistics and transportation coupled with the association of humans and robots is likely to enhance productivity and deliverance.

Companies like Amazon and Walmart are replacing the labor force with robots to increase accuracy and speed up operations. These platforms have also started using robots for faster product deliveries, transportation, and packaging.

Key Points

The North American market holds the dominant space in the logistics robots market. The market growth is attributed to the booming e-commerce along with the origin of small and medium-sized businesses experimenting with production, transportation, and packaging operations.

The United States, with the presence of eCommerce giants like Amazon, eBay, Etsy, and Walmart, is implementing logistics robots in their warehouse operations

The Asia Pacific location analytics market is also an important regional market. The regional growth is attributed to the rapidly growing economies, and China is increasing its robot density to increase the sales of logistics robots.

Europe, with higher penetration of robotics in the automotive sector, along with the increased production units and warehouses, is gaining traction in the regional market.

The transportation segment is likely to thrive in the application type category as it flourishes on factors like higher consumption, easy movements, and the addition of new transportation channels.

The eCommerce segment tops the industrial category. The growth of this segment is fueled by warehouse automation, drone-based deliveries, and other features.

Competitive Landscape

The key competitors focus on adding new technology, such as AI and ML, to their robots while also enhancing fuel efficiency. Key competitors also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain and distribution channel. The key players in the market are: ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), KUKA AG, Toyota Industries Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Kion Group Ag, Toshiba Corporation, Krones AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Omron Corporation.

Recent Market Developments

Toshiba Corporation has introduced its De-palletizer with a handling capacity of 30 kgs and an automatic recognition system that helps in segregating the goods and conveying them according to the label.

Omron Corporation has introduced its robotics solutions for logistical operations. The company has added its new products named I4H/L, Quattro, Cobot, and LD Conveyor

Key Segments

By Type:

Automated Guided Vehicles

Autonomous Mobile Robots

Robot Arms

Others (UAVs)

By Application:

Palletizing & De-palletizing

Pick & Place

Transportation

Others (Shipment & Delivery)

By Industry Verticals:

E-commerce

Healthcare

Retail

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Others (Consumer Electronics)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



