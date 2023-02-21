KCI Acquires Armeni Consulting Services, LLC

Duluth, GA, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KCI Technologies Inc., a multi-disciplined engineering firm with offices throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Armeni Consulting Services, LLC, a Georgia-based consulting firm providing a full range of estimating, scheduling and constructability analysis for all types of bridges and heavy-civil infrastructure projects.

Founded in 2007, Armeni Consulting Services provides construction coordination services for project owners, designers and contractors throughout the country. With an extensive portfolio of more than 400 projects, the team has supported the successful completion of small and large, complex bridges using traditional and innovative methods, including marine, segmental, arch and cable stay construction. Armeni Consulting Services has offered private and public clients their expertise ranging from preliminary estimates to constructability reviews and project coordination for virtually all delivery methods including design/build, construction manager/general contractor (CMGC), and Public-Private Partnerships (P3s).

“Armeni Consulting Services’ commitment to delivering quality solutions and supporting their clients has positioned them as a valuable resource in the industry,” said Senior Vice President and Transportation South Market Leader Bayne E. Smith, PE, PTOE. “The addition of Armeni Consulting Services will further enhance the capabilities and resources KCI provides for complex bridge and heavy-civil infrastructure projects.”

With more than three decades of experience in the heavy civil and bridge industry, Armeni Consulting Services’ president and founder John Armeni will lead the transition to KCI. Over the course of his career, Armeni has gained a reputation for his extensive knowledge of segmental bridges, a method for constructing concrete bridges in sections, leading to the firm’s success in supporting a wide range of notable projects. Alongside Armeni, his team brings to KCI more than 100 combined years of experience with on-site management and detailed construction estimates and project scheduling.

“Joining a multi-disciplined firm like KCI allows us to continue delivering enhanced solutions to our current clients, while also providing additional offerings that will position them for success,” said John Armeni. “We are excited about this opportunity and look forward to providing an exceptional mix of value and services.”

Armeni Consulting Services’ employees will begin to operate out of KCI’s Duluth, Georgia, office.

