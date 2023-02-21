New Program Offers Discounts to California Builders to Help With Title 24 Compliance

Lake City, Colo., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A dizzying array of battery storage products, capacities, and configurations exist for energy management, but they all have one thing in common: They need a robust, smart panel to manage energy flow.

Help has arrived.

For a limited time, Green Builder Media and Schneider Electric are offering California builders a special discount on Schneider Electric's Square D Energy Center Smart Panel, while pilot program supplies last.

Who qualifies for this special VIP discount program? All single-family California builders (all price points, all project sizes).

The Square D Energy Center makes compliance with Title 24 easy, and it also is a boon for home buyers. The panel:

Is 100% California Title 24 and NEC 2020 compliant.

Comes solar-, storage- and EV-ready.

Includes app-based energy monitoring and control.

Features All-in-one compact design that combines up to 6 enclosures into one.

Offers faster, easier installs.

Click here for more information on the discount program.

Click here to read an in-depth article on why California adopted a solar + storage ready mandate.

For questions, interview requests or more information, contact Cati O'Keefe at 513-532-0185 cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com

















