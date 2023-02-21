New Program Offers Discounts to California Builders to Help With Title 24 Compliance

Green Builder Media announces new pilot program with Schneider Electric that will help California builders save money while complying with Title 24’s solar + storage mandate.

Lake City, Colo., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A dizzying array of battery storage products, capacities, and configurations exist for energy management, but they all have one thing in common: They need a robust, smart panel to manage energy flow. 

Help has arrived.

For a limited time, Green Builder Media and Schneider Electric are offering California builders a special discount on Schneider Electric's Square D Energy Center Smart Panel, while pilot program supplies last. 

Who qualifies for this special VIP discount program? All single-family California builders (all price points, all project sizes). 

The Square D Energy Center makes compliance with Title 24 easy, and it also is a boon for home buyers. The panel: 

  • Is 100% California Title 24 and NEC 2020 compliant.
  • Comes solar-, storage- and EV-ready.
  • Includes app-based energy monitoring and control.
  • Features All-in-one compact design that combines up to 6 enclosures into one.
  • Offers faster, easier installs.

Click here for more information on the discount program

Click here to read an in-depth article on why California adopted a solar + storage ready mandate.   

For questions, interview requests or more information, contact Cati O'Keefe at 513-532-0185 cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com 








