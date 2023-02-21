The Global Body Fluid Collection And Diagnostics Market size is expected to reach $42.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Body Fluid Collection And Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Technology, By Sample Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422814/?utm_source=GNW

Calculating and determining cells from a range of various body fluids, for example, cerebrospinal fluid, serous fluids, and synovial fluid is achievable with urine flow cytometers and hematology analyzers.



The number and differentiation of cells in body fluids are essential parts of the process of discovering the essential diagnosis. There are different bases for asking this type of analysis, relying extremely on the type of body fluid. The presence of wide variety of pathological processes and diseases create an unusual accumulation of fluid in the body.



To find the fundamental cause of this, physicians mainly restrict and remove fluid burden, and send the fluid specimens to clinical laboratories for examination. By doing so, they provide an understanding of major points within the examination process of samples as part of the diagnostic and prognostic analysis. Labs utilize various diagnostic methods to test these samples, along with the measuring and detecting cells and biochemical evaluations and incubating process.



Gathering a blood sample and performing tests carefully are also major factors in the diagnosis of body fluid. Clinical laboratories are essential partners in offering operative outcomes for the patient’s management. But laboratories basically are not responsible for gathering body fluid similar to the phlebotomist collecting blood.



Furthermore, body fluid analysis is an off-label use of tests, mostly as per the vitro diagnostics manufacturers. According to laboratory accreditation and regulatory agencies, laboratories should do analytical validations for tests in which the type of sample identified is different from the purpose of use. These factors put lots of pressure on laboratories to identify and operate for pre-analytical conditions connected with body fluid collection and to prove the performance of any evaluation for which they claim to provide testing.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic has positively affected the body fluid collection and diagnosis market. This has raised the demand for body fluid diagnostic tests in pursuit of early identification of the disease. Blood, saliva, urine, and semen are collected from the patient to identify viral RNA in the specimen. Moreover, various enhancements have been made worldwide, which has also participated in the growth of the body fluid collection and diagnosis market. Because of the quick spread of the severe acute respiratory syndrome COVID-19, everybody is currently facing an uncommon situation worldwide. For this reason, the collection of body fluids became necessary at a wide scale, thereby supporting the market growth of body fluid collection and diagnostics.



Market Growth Factors



Rising number of diabetic patients



As per the data provided by WHO, approximately 422 million people around the world have diabetes. The major proportion of patients are living in low-and-middle-income nations, and 1.5 million deaths are directly related to diabetes every year. The number of patients and the occurrence of diabetes have been constantly rising over the past few years. In 2014, 8.5 percent of adults of age 18 years and above had diabetes. In 2019, diabetes was the major reason for 1.5 million death and 48 percent of all deaths. 460,000 kidney disease deaths happened by diabetes, and increased blood glucose causes about 20 percent of cardiovascular deaths. This all has raised the growth opportunities to body fluid collection and diagnostics market.



Increasing population of old people



There is a rise in the population of people aged 60 years and above. As per the data provided by the World Health Organization, in 2019, there were 1 billion people aged 60 years and older. This size will reach 1.4 billion by 2030 and 2.1 billion by 2050. This value is rising at an unmatched pace and will boost in the coming ten years. Specifically, in developing countries ageing brings significant burdens. It will rise the demand for basic health care and long-term care which need a more advanced and trained workforce. This will lead to the expansion of body fluid collection and diagnostics market.



Market Restraining Factors



Unavailability of trained professionals



As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, laboratories and healthcare systems around the globe have been continuously under pressure. The lack of a workforce has made this worse. Because of the decline in the number of pathologists who are actively practicing, the issue of labor shortages becomes difficult to solve. Because of this severe absence of supply and demand balance, laboratories are required to work harder with fewer resources. Due to this, shortage of skilled workers, the market for body fluid collection and diagnostics may constrain as the alternative option may get more preference.



Sample Type Outlook



On the basis of the sample type, the body fluid collection and diagnostics market is classified into blood, saliva, urine, and cerebrospinal fluid. In 2021, the blood segment dominated the body fluid collection and diagnostics market with the maximum revenue share. The body fluid traces collected from crime scenes are essential to proof for forensic researchers. That body fluid has useful DNA proof, which can help in finding the suspect or victim. Crime scene exploration is the most important aspect of forensics.



Application Outlook



By application, the body fluid collection and diagnostics market is bifurcated into diagnostics & monitoring, therapeutic decision making and prognostics & screening. In 2021, therapeutic decision-making garnered a prominent growth rate in the body fluid collection and diagnostics market. The inclusion of the patient in therapeutic decision-making defines the advantages and dangers of treatment. This process helps physicians in concluding whether or not to provide treatment to patients who may have a disease or may not have the disease. This whole process is therapeutic decision-making.



Product Outlook



On the basis of product, the body fluid collection and diagnostics market is fragmented into test/ services, kits & consumables, and instruments. In 2021, the kits & consumables segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the body fluid collection and diagnostics market. The rising demand for quick and affordable kits with supportive regulations by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic has participated in the rise of the market in this segment. For example, in 2021, COVID-19 home test kits got acceptance by medical researchers and concerned authorities who provided detailed information on how and who can use the kits.



Technology Outlook



Based on technology, the body fluid collection and diagnostic market is divided into next-generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, and fluorescence in situ hybridization. In 2021, the next generation sequencing segment garnered a substantial growth rate in the body fluid collection and diagnostics market. Next-generation sequencing has evolved in every field of biological science. It has tremendously decreased sequencing costs. Various enhancement has been happening in this field which is contributing to the growth of the body fluid collection and diagnostics market.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the body fluid collection and diagnosis market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, North America region led the body fluid collection and diagnostics market by generating maximum revenue share. As per the data provided by the WHO, cardiovascular diseases are one of the major reasons for the death in North American region This acquires approximately 17.9 million death each year. More than four out of five CVD deaths are due to heart attacks, and one-third of these deaths happen prematurely in people under the age of 70. This increased burden of cardiovascular diseases would result in the rising need of body fluid collection & diagnostics, thus leading to market growth.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Johnson & Johnson and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. are the forerunners in the Body Fluid Collection And Diagnostics Market. Companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings are some of the key innovators in Body Fluid Collection And Diagnostics Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Biocept, Inc., MDxHealth SA, and Guardant Health, Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Body Fluid Collection and Diagnostics Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Sep-2022: QIAGEN came into partnership with Neuron23, a US-based biotechnology company. The agreement integrates Neuron23’s competence in data science, and drug discovery, with QIAGEN’s expertise in companion diagnostic development, and involves developing next-generation sequencing (NSG) companion diagnostic drugs for Parkinson’s disease. The partnership agreement further aids Neuron23 in the clinical development of its drug.



Apr-2022: Guardant Health came into partnership with Epic. The partnership involves integrating Guardant’s cancer tests offering with Epic. Moreover, the partnership enables Guardant to deliver supreme services to healthcare professionals, allowing them to focus their attention on their patients.



Mar-2022: Illumina Singapore, part of Illumina partnered with Trivitron Healthcare, a provider of medical technology equipment. The partnership involves developing and expanding the use of next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based in-vitro diagnostic tests (IVD) in India. Moreover, the partnership would expand genomics access for patients in India.



Feb-2022: Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings partnered with Ascension, a healthcare company. The partnership involves Labcorp managing Ascension’s hospital-based laboratories in 10 states and acquiring Ascension’s outreach laboratory business. Moreover, this partnership demonstrates Labcorp’s ability to support health systems in constructively managing industry-wide shifts and providing patients with more testing services.



Dec-2021: QIAGEN partnered with Denovo Biopharma, a developer of personalized drugs. The partnership involves developing a companion diagnostic test designed for the treatment of diffuse large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL). QIAGEN’s blood-based cancer test would help recognize patients with DLBCL, responding to DB102, Denovo’s new investigational cancer treatment.



Nov-2021: Guardant Health came into partnership with The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, a UK-based cancer research organization. The partnership involves setting up an in-house liquid biopsy testing service by utilizing Guardant Health’s digital sequencing platform. Moreover, the partnership enables detecting tumor alterations quickly and precisely.



Sep-2021: Thermo Fisher Scientific teamed up with AstraZeneca, a UK-based seller of branded drugs. The collaboration involves co-developing NGS-based companion diagnostics, and the introduction of diagnostic tools at the beginning of the drug development has the ability to further advance and increase the success of companion diagnostic development.



Jun-2021: Bio-Rad, laboratories partnered with Seegene, a healthcare company specializing in developing technology intended for accurate diagnosis of various diseases. The partnership aims at the commercialization and clinical development of infectious disease molecular diagnostic products. Leveraging Seegene’s advanced technology and Bio-Rad’s strong client network would allow both companies to achieve a stronger presence in the US market.



Jun-2021: Biocept came into collaboration with Quest Diagnostics, a provider of diagnostic testing, services, and information. The collaboration involves providing laboratory testing services to Quest for its Target Selector NGS-based liquid biopsy targeted lung cancer panel. Additionally, the collaboration involves leveraging Quest’s competence and reach to better serve and expand Biocept’s customer base.



Jan-2021: Illumina extended its collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb, a public company primarily into discovering, developing, and marketing drugs for various therapeutic areas. The extended collaboration demonstrates Illumina’s devotion towards offering innovative diagnostic tools.



Product Launches and Expansions:



Dec-2022: Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced TrueMark Infectious Disease Research Panels. The panels are real-time PCR syndromic panels, analytically sensitive intended for the detection of multiple infectious disease pathogens. The research panel further provides laboratories and researchers with more than 90 bacterial and viral strain assays, thereby expanding laboratories’ testing services offerings.



May-2022: Guardant Health introduced its first blood-based test, Shield designed to detect early-stage colorectal cancer (CRC). The shield is meant for adults showing no symptoms, are 45 and above, and are at average risk of getting colorectal cancer (CRC). The availability of the product reflects Guardant’s devotion towards positively modifying cancer screening.



Nov-2021: Roche launched Cobas 5800 System, a molecular diagnostics system. The Cobas 5800 System delivers simple, efficient, and on-time results to laboratories enabling clinicians to quickly determine the perfect treatment strategies, and further support laboratories in fulfilling the high demands.



Apr-2021: Biocept commercially launched CNSide, a cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) assay based on Biocept’s proprietary quantitative tumor cell capture and detection method intended to manage and detect treatment of metastatic cancers. The assay features on-time and precise methods to diagnose disease, recognize biomakers, etc.



Apr-2020: Bio-Rad introduced a blood-based immunoassay kit designed to identify antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2. The new product helps in the large-scale detection of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, benefitting public authorities in deciding whether to lift partial or total containment orders.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Oct-2022: Thermo Fisher Scientific signed an agreement to acquire The Binding Site Group, a specialty Diagnostics Company based out of the United Kingdom. The acquisition perfectly lines up with Thermo’s mission and further strengthens its specialty diagnostics product offerings.



Jun-2022: Guardant Health acquired the remaining shares of Guardant Health AMEA, from SoftBank and its affiliates. The acquisition provides Guardant full control over operations in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Moreover, the acquisition enables Guardant to focus on creating a comprehensive organization, and further fulfill the growing cancer burden in the AMEA region.



Aug-2021: Illumina acquired GRAIL, a US-based healthcare company. The acquisition involves advancing patients’ access to Life-Saving Multi-Cancer Early-Detection Test. Additionally, the acquisition further steps up the adoption and access of life-saving tests worldwide.



Sep-2020: QIAGEN acquired the outstanding 80.1% shares of NeuMoDx Molecular, a US-based operator of healthcare technology platform. The acquisition expands QIAGEN’s automated testing solutions offerings.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product



• Kits & Consumables



• Instruments



• Tests/Services



By Technology



• Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)



• Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)



• Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH)



• Others



By Sample Type



• Blood



• Urine



• Saliva



• Cerebrospinal Fluid



By Application



• Diagnostics & Monitoring



• Therapeutic Decision Making



• Prognostics & Screening



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.



• Illumina, Inc.



• Qiagen N.V.



• Johnson & Johnson



• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings



• Biocept, Inc.



• MDxHealth SA



• Guardant Health, Inc.



