Global Smart Transportation Market Report 2023-2028: Focus on Automatic Vehicle Location Systems, Traveler Information Systems, Electronic Payment Systems, & Intelligent Vehicle Initiative Systems

This report evaluates the smart transportation market by technology and solutions with segmentation by business model, transportation mode, and vehicle types from 2023 to 2028. The report assesses global, regional, and country-specific market opportunities.

Leading smart transportation technologies covered in the report include: Automatic Vehicle Location Systems, Traveler Information Systems, Electronic Payment Systems, and Intelligent Vehicle Initiative Systems.

Smart transportation consists of systems in which information and communication technologies are applied in the field of road, aviation, marine, and rail transport, including infrastructure, vehicles, and users and in traffic management and mobility management, as well as for interfaces with other modes of transport.

It is based upon the integration of many systems, such as an automated vehicle location system, real-time traffic information system, automated fare collection system, parking information system, and others. Taking all of these systems into consideration, the market for global smart transportation in the year 2022 reached $152.5 billion. We estimate the overall worldwide smart transportation market will reach $213.4 billion by 2028.

Moreover, smart transportation represents a systematic means to resolve, or at least minimize, traffic problems and overall congestion in cities and main travel arteries. Often challenges facing smart transportation systems come from the emergence of technologies in operational management, such as automation, sharing, and electrification.

With the emergence of intelligent transportation systems, and advances in the Internet of Things (IoT), the world is entering a new smart transportation paradigm. According to the US Department of Transportation, intelligent transportation Systems leverage technologies to monitor, evaluate, and manage transportation systems to improve efficiency and safety. These technologies will include IoT as well as AI and 5G telecommunications.

Select Report Findings:

Europe and North America will be leading markets at $71.2 billion and $65.9 billion

Integrated supervision systems in North America will be a $14.1 billion opportunity by 2028

Germany will be the leading country in the European market, reaching $18.6 billion by 2028

Roadways, air and railways will be leading modalities across all regional markets through 2028

Smart water transportation for terminals, conveyance and vessels will be the fastest growing modality

Company Analysis

Accenture

Advantech Co. Ltd

AGT International

Alstom

AVEVA Group PLC

Bass

Bentley Systems

Cisco

Conduent

Cubic

Descartes

Huawei

IBM

Indra Sistemas

Kapsch

LG CNS

MSR-Traffic

Oracle

Saab

SAP

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Thales Group

TomTom International BV.

Toshiba

Trimble

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

2.1 Evolution of Smart Transportation

2.2 Smart Transportation Benefits

2.3 Smart Transportation Functionality

2.4 Improvements Required for Smart Transportation System

2.5 Value Proposition of the Smart Transportation

2.6 The Critical Role of IoT in Transportation

2.7 Smart Transportation Components

3.0 Smart Transportation Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.1.1 Favorable Government Initiatives

3.1.2 Adoption of IoT and Automation Technologies to improve technological optimization

3.1.3 Increase in Urbanization, Increasing Mega Cities, and Population

3.2 Challenges

3.2.1 Lack of Standards and Interoperability

3.2.2 High Costs

4.0 Smart Transportation Case Studies

4.1 Traffic Management in Dallas, Texas

4.2 Railway Management in Germany

4.3 Sri Lanka Case Study

4.4 Upgradation of Traffic Management System

4.5 Florida Department of Transportation Case study

4.6 Kentkart Case Study

4.7 Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Case Study

4.8 Road Modality and Occupancy Detection in Dordrecht Smart City

5.0 Global Smart Transportation Market Analysis and Forecasts 2023 - 2028

5.1 Global Smart Transportation Market by Technology 2023 - 2028

5.1.1 Automatic Vehicle Location System

5.1.2 Traveler Information System

5.1.3 Electronic Payment System

5.1.4 Intelligent Vehicle Initiative System

5.2 Smart Transportation Market by Solution Type 2022- 2030

5.2.1 Traffic Management System

5.2.2 Integrated Supervision System

5.2.3 Parking Management System

5.2.4 Ticketing Management System

5.3 Smart Transportation Market by Transport Conveyance 2023 - 2028

5.3.1 Roadways

5.3.2 Railways

5.3.3 Air

5.3.4 Water

5.4 Smart Transportation Market by Business Model 2023 - 2028

5.4.1 Private

5.4.2 Public

5.4.3 Shared

5.5 Smart Transportation Market by Vehicle Type 2023 - 2028

5.5.1 Cars

5.5.2 Trucks

5.5.3 Ships

5.5.4 Planes

5.5.5 Railways

5.5.6 Drones

6.0 Regional Markets for Smart Transportation 2023 - 2028

6.1 North American Smart Transportation Market

6.2 European Smart Transportation Market

6.3 APAC Smart Transportation Market

6.4 Latin America Smart Transportation Market

6.5 MEA Smart Transportation Market

7.0 Company Analysis

