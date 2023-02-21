Global Gene Editing Technology Market Report 2023 Featuring bluebird, Beam, Caribou Bio, Cellectis, Allogene, Intellia TX, Editas Medicine, Verve, AstraZeneca, Merck, & Thermo Fisher Scientific

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gene Editing Technology Business and Investment Opportunities - Analysis & Market Size by Technology, Clinical Trials, Patents, Financial Deals, Competitive Landscape - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Gene editing technology has emerged as one of the fastest-growing areas in the global healthcare sector. With the emerging technology showing immense potential to cure some of the world's most feared diseases, including cancer, gene-editing technology can revolutionize the global healthcare landscape. The revolutionary CRISPR gene editing technology has sped its way from the lab to the clinical field within a span of a single decade.



Notably, the CRISPR gene editing technology has turned out to be the founding stone of many innovative biotech start-ups, while also creating tens of billions of dollars in value. Looking at the potential of gene editing technology, big pharmaceutical players such as Bayer, Pfizer, and Regeneron have all shown interest in the space. Over the years, these firms have forged alliances with pioneers in the sector, with the hope to find treatment for life-limiting and life-threatening diseases, including cancer.



Going forward, these big corporations in the healthcare sector are expected to further continue with the trend of forging alliances with emerging start-ups, while also seeking buyout opportunities proactively, thereby allowing them to acquire tools to improve current treatments. Furthermore, big pharmaceutical giants are sitting on huge piles of cash and many of them are also in need to expand their product pipelines, as many of the patents would expire at the end of the ongoing decade. Consequently, every large pharmaceutical firm is expected to have some sort of gene editing capabilities, either through strategic collaborations or the acquisition of smaller firms.



Some researchers have already started to make progress in the segment; however, it is expected to blow up over the next few years. Furthermore, research in the space will also expand the number of diseases that can be treated using the CRISPR gene editing technology.

The Somatic Cell Genome Editing (SCGE) Program, at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has given 24 new funds to researchers in the United States and Canada to assist them. Over four years, this collection of SCGE Program awards will total about $89 million. Assuming finances are available, this raises the overall number of projects sponsored to 45 and the total financing to around $190 million over six years.

Moreover, to ensure that gene editing-based medicine or treatment is available to the masses, firms need to focus on developing drugs that are not much expensive. While most of the trials are currently targeting rare diseases, therefore, the treatment of these diseases is also expensive, some biotech firms such as Verve Therapeutics have treated their first patient suffering from high cholesterol. The treatment, if successful, can be used in the market of millions of patients. Consequently, firms end to focus on diseases and treatments which can be provided to the masses and not just a handful of patients.



Along with the healthcare sector, gene-editing technology is also expanding its roots in the agricultural market around the world. The need to ensure food security for their people has led several governments in enhancing their regulatory environment, thereby supporting the usage of gene-editing technology in the agricultural sector. Even European regulators, who have long opposed the implementation of gene editing technology for the production of crops, are also re-evaluating their viewpoint on the technology, to meet the growing food demand among people across Europe.



Climate change and an unstable political environment have had a severe impact on the global production and availability of crops. Gene editing has shown the potential to develop climate-resistant and higher-yield crops. Consequently, the agricultural sector is another area of focus for biotech firms that are looking to drive growth in the gene editing space over the next few years.



Looking at the growth potential of the sector, venture capital firms have invested billions of dollars in the space over the last few years, and the trend is expected to further continue from the short to medium-term perspective. As new areas of gene editing application emerge and breakthrough products are developed, the interest among venture capital firms, globally, is expected to balloon over the next three to four years. This will keep driving innovation and competitive landscape from the short to medium-term perspective, thereby supporting the gene editing market growth.



This report presents an in-depth analysis of the current market scenario, with an emphasis on the future trajectory of potential opportunities in the gene editing industry. In addition to a combination of exhaustive secondary research along with primary research, the publisher's research methodology leverages a proprietary predictive analytics platform to provide unbiased business intelligence.



It provides a detailed analysis of gene editing market dynamics, covering clinical trials, patent data, financial deals, and company profiling details. It details market opportunities and risks across key segments - by technology, products, delivery method, disease, and applications. It also details market dynamics across various end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunities.



In addition, this report provides analyst commentary on key trends, drivers, strategies, innovations, and regulations in gene editing technology sector.



Scope of the Report

Key Companies Covered

bluebird bio

Beam Therapeutics

Caribou Biosciences

Cellectis

Allogene Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics

Editas Medicine

Verve Therapeutics

AstraZeneca

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

By Technology

CRISPR CAS 9

TALENs

ZFN

Others (Meganucleases)

By Products

Kits & Enzymes (By CRISPR, TALENs, ZFN, Meganucleases)

Cell lines & Antibodies (By CRISPR, TALENs, ZFN, Meganucleases)

Plasmid & Controls (By CRISPR, TALENs, ZFN, Meganucleases)

By Delivery Method

Ex-vivo

In-vivo

By Disease/Disorders

Cancer

Blood Disorders (beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease)

Blindness

Respiratory Disease (COVID-19 & Cystic fibrosis)

Others (AIDS, Huntington's disease, Muscular dystrophy)

By Application

Drug Development

Diagnostics

Plant Gene Editing

Others (Animal Gene Editing)

By End-User

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organisations

Academic Institutes and Research Centres

Scope: Insights and data in the report has been segmented under the following six modules



Module 1: Global Gene Editing Funding and Investments Outlook



This module provides insights and data related to gene editing partnerships and investment (research and development, mergers and acquisitions, product development, commercialization, licensing, and manufacturing) and allows a peek into the futuristic trends of gene editing technology investment area.



Module 2: Global Gene Editing Clinical Trial Data Assessment



This module evaluates the data available from clinical trials conducted for various CRISPR, ZFNs, TALENs, and meganucleases-based therapies, representing a bird's eye view of emerging market dynamics and risks in the gene editing sector.



Module 3: Global Gene Editing Patent Data Analysis



This module presents an exhaustive study of gene editing patent analytics (CRISPR, ZFN, TALENs, and meganucleases) at various levels, including strategic research planning as well as analyzing their potential applications.



Module 4: Competitive Landscape



This module provides detailed information along with a scoring matrix of key companies related to the gene editing industry, including their historical performance and the latest developments.



Module 5: Global Gene Editing Market Size and Forecast



This module provides projections on the market's development during the years 2018-2027 after the profound evaluation of market dynamics at the deeper segmentation level. This report also provides an in-depth, data-centric analysis of the global gene editing market at regional and country levels.

Module 6 Regulatory Outlook



This module contains a detailed understanding of the ethical, legal, and social implications of gene editing technology.

