Southeast Asian Commercial Bus Market Analysis Report 2023: Transformative Electrification Likely to Further Disrupt the Region, Reaching 20.3% Share by 2027

The report presents the total size of the respective commercial bus markets for Southeast Asian countries (Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam) and forecasts up to 2027.

Commercial buses are essential contributors to carrying large numbers of passengers and their belongings, operating within or between cities.

Countries with large populations and vast geographies (e.g., Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand) have significant demand for commercial buses in metropolitan areas (e.g., Jakarta, Bangkok) or rural areas with weaker infrastructure.

Although Singapore has a smaller geographical landscape, due to the low rate of private vehicle ownership, public transport solutions, including buses, are the primary mode of transportation.

The report also describes the commercial bus market in 2021, including regional snapshots with key green targets, emission regulations, EV incentives, race to zero targets, powertrain breakdown, and sales performance of leading commercial bus OEMs.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Growth Environment

Top Southeast Asian Commercial Bus Trends

Commercial Bus Market: Global

Commercial Bus Market: Southeast Asia

Southeast Asian Commercial Bus Market: Powertrain by Country

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial Bus Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation and Definition

Competitors

Questions this Study will Answer

3. Market and Social Dynamics

Demographics

Economy

GDP Growth Snapshot

Smart Phone Penetration

Top Highlights

4. Market Forecasts 2023-2027

Market Forecast

Powertrain Forecast by Country

Transit Bus Market: Powertrain Forecast

Coach Market: Powertrain Forecast

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

5. Commercial Bus Market: Indonesia

Regional Snapshot

Race to Zero Targets

Powertrain Technology Share

Commercial Bus OEM Sales Performance

6. Commercial Bus Market: Malaysia

Regional Snapshot

Race to Zero Targets

Powertrain Technology Share

Commercial Bus OEM Sales Performance

7. Commercial Bus Market: Philippines

Regional Snapshot

Race to Zero Targets

Powertrain Technology Share

Commercial Bus OEM Sales Performance

8. Commercial Bus Market: Singapore

Regional Snapshot

Race to Zero Targets

Powertrain Technology Share

Commercial Bus OEM Sales Performance

9. Commercial Bus Market: Thailand

Regional Snapshot

Race to Zero Targets

Powertrain Technology Share

Commercial Bus OEM Sales Performance

10. Commercial Bus Market: Vietnam

Regional Snapshot

Race to Zero Targets

Powertrain Technology Share

Commercial Bus OEM Sales Performance

11. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Transit eBuses in Megacities

Growth Opportunity 2: Southeast Asian Governments Accelerate Green and Electric Powertrain Adoption

Growth Opportunity 3: Global Mega Trends for Alternative Powertrain Solutions

