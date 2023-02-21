Southeast Asian Commercial Bus Market Analysis Report 2023: Transformative Electrification Likely to Further Disrupt the Region, Reaching 20.3% Share by 2027

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Southeast Asian Commercial Bus Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report presents the total size of the respective commercial bus markets for Southeast Asian countries (Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam) and forecasts up to 2027.
Commercial buses are essential contributors to carrying large numbers of passengers and their belongings, operating within or between cities.
Countries with large populations and vast geographies (e.g., Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand) have significant demand for commercial buses in metropolitan areas (e.g., Jakarta, Bangkok) or rural areas with weaker infrastructure.
Although Singapore has a smaller geographical landscape, due to the low rate of private vehicle ownership, public transport solutions, including buses, are the primary mode of transportation.
The report also describes the commercial bus market in 2021, including regional snapshots with key green targets, emission regulations, EV incentives, race to zero targets, powertrain breakdown, and sales performance of leading commercial bus OEMs.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Environment
- Top Southeast Asian Commercial Bus Trends
- Commercial Bus Market: Global
- Commercial Bus Market: Southeast Asia
- Southeast Asian Commercial Bus Market: Powertrain by Country
2. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial Bus Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation and Definition
- Competitors
- Questions this Study will Answer
3. Market and Social Dynamics
- Demographics
- Economy
- GDP Growth Snapshot
- Smart Phone Penetration
- Top Highlights
4. Market Forecasts 2023-2027
- Market Forecast
- Powertrain Forecast by Country
- Transit Bus Market: Powertrain Forecast
- Coach Market: Powertrain Forecast
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
5. Commercial Bus Market: Indonesia
- Regional Snapshot
- Race to Zero Targets
- Powertrain Technology Share
- Commercial Bus OEM Sales Performance
6. Commercial Bus Market: Malaysia
- Regional Snapshot
- Race to Zero Targets
- Powertrain Technology Share
- Commercial Bus OEM Sales Performance
7. Commercial Bus Market: Philippines
- Regional Snapshot
- Race to Zero Targets
- Powertrain Technology Share
- Commercial Bus OEM Sales Performance
8. Commercial Bus Market: Singapore
- Regional Snapshot
- Race to Zero Targets
- Powertrain Technology Share
- Commercial Bus OEM Sales Performance
9. Commercial Bus Market: Thailand
- Regional Snapshot
- Race to Zero Targets
- Powertrain Technology Share
- Commercial Bus OEM Sales Performance
10. Commercial Bus Market: Vietnam
- Regional Snapshot
- Race to Zero Targets
- Powertrain Technology Share
- Commercial Bus OEM Sales Performance
11. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Transit eBuses in Megacities
- Growth Opportunity 2: Southeast Asian Governments Accelerate Green and Electric Powertrain Adoption
- Growth Opportunity 3: Global Mega Trends for Alternative Powertrain Solutions
