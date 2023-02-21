SCADA Market [2023] - Latest Report Researches the Industry Growth, Type & Application, Key Players, Revenue and Gross Margin, Market Share, Industry Demand and Company Profiles are Presented

Pune, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCADA Market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarizes the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Report also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and estimate the overall development of the global SCADA market during 2023-2028.

SCADA market analyze sales, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global SCADA Market

This report studies the SCADA market, Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) is a control system architecture that uses computers, networked data communications and graphical user interfaces for high-level process supervisory management, but uses other peripheral devices such as programmable logic controllers and discrete PID controllers to interface to the process plant or machinery. SCADA systems include hardware and software components. SCADA is used in power plants as well as in oil and gas refining, telecommunications, transportation, and water and waste control.

The global SCADA market size is projected to reach US$ 16770 million by 2028, from US$ 10880 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2028.

Global SCADA key players include Schneider Electric SE, ABB, Siemens AG, Emerson, Rockwell Automation Inc., etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 35%. Americas is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe, both have a share over 58 percent. In terms of product, Hardware is the largest segment, with a share over 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Power & Energy, followed by Transportation, etc.

Global SCADA Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Hardware

Software

Services

Applications: -

Power & Energy

Oil & Gas Industry

Water & Waste Control

Telecommunications

Transportation

Manufacturing Industry

Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Schneider Electric SE (France)

ABB (Switzerland)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Emerson (US)

Rockwell Automation Inc. (US)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Omron Corporation (Japan)

General Electric Co. (US)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

Larsen & Toubro (India)

M.B. Control & Systems Pvt. Ltd (India)

Key Benefits of SCADA Market Research: -

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

Overview of the regional outlook of the SCADA Market

