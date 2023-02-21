Antibody Services Market Size & Revenue by 2028 | Latest Trends, Key Players, Types & Applications | Business Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Gross Margin and Revenue Analysis Forecast Research

Pune, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antibody Services Market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarizes the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Report also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and estimate the overall development of the global Antibody Services market during 2023-2028.

Antibody Services market analyze sales, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Antibody Services Market

Antibody services include competitively priced packages and purification options for antibody production. Service Providers offer support for different types and steps of antibody production—from peptide design, synthesis, and carrier protein conjugation to animal immunization, serum collection, or hybridoma fusion, titer analysis, and final antibody purification. They also immunize with recombinant proteins or protein fragments provided by the customers(or expressed and purified in labs using cDNAs from the service providers’ extensive in-house genomics library) to generate antibodies in rabbits, chickens, goats, guinea pigs, mice, or rats.

The global Antibody Services market size is projected to reach US$ 3792.8 million by 2028, from US$ 2007.6 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2022-2028.

Thermo Fisher ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Antibody Services, occupies 18% of the global market share. While, Covance, with a market share of 14%, comes the second. All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 46% of the global market.

North America ranks the top in terms of market size of Antibody Services, which alone consists of 40% of the global market. Europe comes the second, with 31% of the global market. Asia Pacific ranks the third, consists of about 18% of the global antibody service market in the same year. All the other regions combined occupy only 8% of the global Antibody Service market.

Global Antibody Services Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Monoclonal

Polyclonal

Others

Applications: -

BioScience Companies

BioScience Research Institutions

Hospitals

Other

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

ThermoFisher

GenScript

Abcam

MBS

ROCKLAND

ProSci

Anaspec

Bio-Rad

Covance

Capra Science

Innovagen

APS

Randox

GL Biochem

Abgent

Key Benefits of Antibody Services Market Research: -

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

Overview of the regional outlook of the Antibody Services Market

