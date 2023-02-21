The Global Zero-Touch Provisioning Market size is expected to reach $4.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 10.1% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Zero-Touch Provisioning Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Network Complexity, By Enterprise Size, By Device Type, By Industry, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422797/?utm_source=GNW

Management of the full lifecycle of network elements can be implemented with the help of zero-touch provisioning (ZTP), which offers an easy and dependable deployment solution.



After being installed and started on, new switches and routers that match the requirements for zero-touch provisioning begin the process of automatically loading system files like software version packages, configuration files, and patch files. The switches and routers do not require on-site commissioning by the network administrator. ZTP makes it possible to automatically configure, or provision managed network devices present within a network with little to no manual involvement.



Utilizing scripts linking the tools & devices and configuration management systems enables speedy deployment of network tools & devices along with automating the system advancement/updating process. ZTP can be configured on firewalls, routers, switches, and wireless access points that are part of a software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN). Switch deployment in contexts with customized configuration changes is made possible by ZTP, which combines basic configuration. As a result, it has significant advantages for automating procedures like bug fixes, patch deployment, adding new capabilities to an existing connection, and operating system updates.



The cloud-based infrastructure created to boost the effectiveness of current operations must incorporate automation. Device and network configuration are connected, facilitating and automating device administration. Zero-touch provisioning centrally delivers programs, reassigns licenses in response to changes in work, enforces password policies, encrypts critical data, and configures network equipment settings, including email and Wi-Fi.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic had a severe effect on the world economy, which therefore affected the roll-out and implementation of 5G infrastructure. During the initial phases of the pandemic, governments in various nations enacted complete or strict lockdowns to curb the virus’s spread. The culture of remote work and distance learning accelerated the uptake of 5G services and the implementation of 5G networks. The market for zero-touch provisioning was driven by the urgent demand for automating tasks like installation, software upgrades, and configuration due to the rise in connected network services and devices.



Market Growth Factor



Rising need for eliminating manual configuration



Manual configuration is time-consuming, expensive, labor-intensive, and prone to errors. Before the configuration can be finished from the central management system, someone on site with some basic configuration knowledge and a laptop needs to set up the device for basic functionality. As a substitute, the device could be delivered to a staging area before being delivered to the installation location. This is also expensive because it calls for sending the item through customs twice and delivering it both times. In addition, this can send an appliance with an IP address intended for one site to any other site by accident.



Increasing industrial IoT adoption across numerous sectors



The Internet of Things (IoT) is essential to automation technology because it facilitates the development of productive, cost-efficient, and responsive system architectures. Solutions for the industrial internet of things (IIoT) help connect industrial devices rapidly, generate transparency, and boost efficiency. The full lifecycle of device management, as well as shop floor software, is made simpler by edge computing and IIoT solutions. In order to streamline the manufacturing process and improve the customer experience, businesses are rapidly implementing IIoT technologies.



Market Restraining Factor



Technical and organizational obstacles to a zero-touch implementation



Certain organizational and technological obstacles must be addressed before the successful adoption of ZTP. The organizational customer experience structure that communication service providers (CSPs) presently use, typically supported by back-office sales-support workers, needs to be adjusted operationally. For instance, it frequently requires CSP relationship managers’ consent for changes to current services, the introduction of new products, and the modification of account information, which clearly impedes the creation of an efficient multi-party ecosystem. It’s crucial to authenticate the device and ensure it’s connected to the right administration domain.



Component Outlook



Based on component, the zero-touch provisioning market is categorized into platform and services. The platform segment garnered the highest revenue share in the zero-touch provisioning market in 2021. ZTP platforms provide businesses with numerous benefits, including streamlined configuration & deployment, increased dependability, improved network visibility, and lower deployment costs and management. These factors are further responsible for the expansion of the segment.



Network Complexity Outlook



Based on network complexity, the zero-touch provisioning market is segmented into multi-vendor environment, complex network architecture, and dynamic network environment. The dynamic network environment segment procured a remarkable growth rate in the zero-touch provisioning market in 2021. Organizations must update their network devices and systems per evolving technologies due to the frequent expansion and ongoing modification of network requirements. Dynamic network environments present several challenges for organizations, including the complexity of threats, compliance requirements, a lack of agility, and secure data centers.



Enterprise Size Outlook



Based on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises, and Small & Medium Enterprises. The large enterprises segment acquired the highest revenue share in the zero-touch provisioning market in 2021. The development is attributable to large enterprises’ growing use of network virtualization tools, zero-touch provisioning, and network automation. These are anticipated to fuel the segment’s expansion.



Device Type Outlook



On the basis of device type, the zero-touch provisioning market is divided into routers & switches, access points, firewalls, IoT devices, and others. The internet of things (IoT) devices segment recorded a significant revenue share in the zero-touch provisioning market in 2021. IoT service providers and device manufacturers are having trouble manually enrolling devices due to technological, security, scalability, and interoperability challenges.



Industry Outlook



Based on industry, the zero-touch provisioning market is fragmented into IT & telecommunications, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and others. The IT and telecommunications segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the zero-touch provisioning market in 2021. The expansion of the segment is linked to the rise of network automation, the adoption of cutting-edge technology, and the expansion of connected consumer products. In the IT & telecom industries, zero-touch provisioning is crucial because it reduces operating expenses, time spent on manual labor, and human error.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the zero-touch provisioning market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific segment procured the maximum revenue share in the zero-touch provisioning market in 2021. The development is attributable to the region’s rising connected devices’ proportion, the quick adoption of zero-touch provisioning by large businesses and SMEs, and the growing adoption of network automation solutions. Rising investments in smart city infrastructure and new product releases contribute considerably to regional market expansion.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. and Cisco Systems, Inc. are the forerunners in the Zero-Touch Provisioning Market. Companies such as Hewlett-Packard enterprise Company, Ericsson AB, Nokia Corporation are some of the key innovators in Zero-Touch Provisioning Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Hewlett-Packard enterprise Company (HP Development Company L.P.), Nokia Corporation, Ericsson AB, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.), Extreme Networks, Inc., ZTE Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Arista Networks, Inc. and Riverbed Technology, Inc. (Thoma Bravo)



Recent Strategies Deployed in Zero-Touch Provisioning Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Nov-2022: Riverbed came into partnership with Trace3, an exclusive provider of advanced technology consultation solutions and services. This partnership would deliver customers with a proven cloud-based design that decreases time to value, expanding network visibility and enhancing network security.



Nov-2022: ZTE Corporation collaborated with CMCC Fujian, a mobile operator company in China, and jointly introduced industry-leading Intent-Driven Enhanced Mobile User Experience Service across Fujian province, China. This launch would address the business requirement of the online user anywhere and anytime enabling users to obtain high-quality quick experiences in mobile payment, live broadcast, and other services.



Nov-2022: Juniper Networks joined hands with Indonet, a provider of digital infrastructure based in Indonesia, for Intent-Based Networking Software to Automate and upgrade Network Deployment. Through this partnership, Apstra facilitated the expansion and automation across Indonet’s data center networks.



May-2022: Extreme Networks, Inc. partnered with Verizon Business, a provider of products and services for Verizon’s business and government clients. Under this partnership, companies would build quality connectivity and network insight solutions for large stadiums and venues across EMEA.



Feb-2022: Hewlett Packard Enterprise collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a wireless technology innovator. Under this collaboration, companies would offer the next generation of 5G distributed units, supported by the Qualcomm® X100 5G RAN, a Qualcomm Technologies’ inline accelerator card. Additionally, this collaboration would aim to address the requirements of next-generation networks, the lower total cost of ownership, and simplify deployments by offering O-RAN-compliant, high-performance, energy-efficient and cloud native 5G solutions.



Feb-2022: Juniper Networks teamed up with Türk Telekom, a telecommunications company based in Turkey, and Parallel Wireless, Inc., an Open RAN company offering 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G, cloud-native Open RAN solutions. The collaboration is on a multi-vendor Open RAN initiative to offer modern broadband communications. Moreover, in this collaboration, Juniper would deploy both the non-real-time and near-real-time RIC. This would allow Tuk Telekom to provide various services earlier to their customers. Parallel Wireless would offer a comprehensive range of Open RAN solutions.



May-2022: Ericsson came into partnership with BT, a multinational telecommunication holding company. This partnership would offer commercial 5G private networks for the United Kingdom market. Additionally, companies would explore the usage of 5G, IoT, AI, and connected Autonomous vehicles to improve physical security, public safety, and address climate change.



Nov-2021: Nokia partnered with Ooredoo Group, a global telecommunications company. Under this partnership, both companies would bring various technologies and services to customers in North Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Moreover, Nokia would offer its cloud-native Core software to deliver Ooredoo zero-touch automation abilities that would propel better reliability and scale.



Nov-2021: Cisco came into an agreement with DISH Wireless, a television provider based in America. Under this agreement, both companies would boost 5G services across the United States. Additionally, the agreement would allow businesses to gain on DISH’s 5G network and application infrastructure to aid the latest hybrid work models.



Feb-2020: Nokia collaborated with Rakuten Mobile, Japan’s latest mobile network operator. Through his Collaboration, both companies would allow the operator’s implementation of a completely automated operations environment for the era of 5G. This agreement would enable the automation of zero-touch network operations boosting the speed of service deployment and at the same time decreasing the total cost of ownership.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Apr-2022: Hewlett Packard Enterprise revealed HPE RAN Automation, service management, and orchestration solution. The product offers automation and multi-vendor management for any Radio Access Network and aids communications service providers enhance operational efficiency and boost deployment.



Jun-2021: Hewlett Packard Enterprise released the new 5G software solution that adds completely integrated automated management to HPE’s available 5G suite. The launched solution consists of HPE 5G Automated Assurance and the latest 5G ability for HPE Service Director which together ease the management of 5G networks and decrease deployment risks through a closed-loop, zero-touch system.



Sep-2020: Nokia introduced modified cognitive Self-Organizing Network software with Machine Learning capabilities providing automated network problem solving for highly efficient, faster error correction and identification. This launch would propel zero-touch operations for 5G.



Aug-2020: Arista Networks unveiled CloudVision cognitive NetDB, the latest enterprise-grade Software-as-a-service for the CloudVision platform. With this launch, Customers would be able to use a single cloud-based service for enterprise-wide network automation, providing a protected multi-tenant cloud experience and offering key attributes including Zero-Touch Provisioning and SaaS-based onboarding as a service.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



• Platform



• Services



By Network Complexity



• Complex Network Architecture



• Dynamic Network Environment



• Multi-Vendor Environment



By Enterprise Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Enterprises



By Device Type



• Routers & Switches



• Access Points



• Firewalls



• IoT Devices



• Others



By Industry



• IT & Telecommunications



• Manufacturing



• Healthcare



• Retail



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Hewlett-Packard enterprise Company (HP Development Company L.P.)



• Nokia Corporation



• Ericsson AB



• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)



• Extreme Networks, Inc.



• ZTE Corporation



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• Juniper Networks, Inc.



• Arista Networks, Inc.



• Riverbed Technology, Inc. (Thoma Bravo)



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422797/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________