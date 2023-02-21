The Match Lab Announces Launch of Their Dating Photo Analyzer That Selects the Best Dating Profile Pictures

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Match Lab has announced the launch of their dating photo analyzer, a service that helps clients find out which pictures they should be using in their dating profile. This innovative tool is designed to help users get the most out of their online dating profiles by analyzing their photos and providing personalized feedback and recommendations.

By analyzing data from millions of dating app users, The Match Lab has gathered statistics to determine why some dating profiles succeed while others fail. An algorithm was created from this database that evaluates key elements of a person's dating photos, including facial expression, body language, physical attractiveness, trustworthiness, attire, lighting, mood, and overall appeal.

Running on this algorithm, the dating photo analyzer is carefully trained to select which photos customers should use in their dating profile on any dating app. It also reveals the ideal order in which those photos should be placed in the profile to create the most attractive lineup.

The Match Lab's dating photo analyzer marks a major step forward in online dating, offering clients a simple and effective way to improve their profile and increase their chances of finding a compatible match. The tool has shown to increase the number of likes and matches clients get on dating apps like Hinge, Tinder, Bumble, Match, and OkCupid.

According to The Match Lab's founder, Dan Rosenfeld, "When it comes to creating a good dating profile, choosing the right photos is essential. But most people who use dating apps simply aren't putting their best photos forward. Our new dating photo analyzer takes out the guesswork. Interested users need only to upload a few photos and our analyzer will reveal which ones should be used in their dating profile."

The Match Lab's dating photo analyzer is now available via their website.

To learn more about this photo analyzer and for help with preparing a dating profile, visit The Match Lab at https://www.attractmorematches.com.

Contact Information:

Daniel Rosenfeld

Founder & Director, The Match Lab

info@attractmorematches.com



