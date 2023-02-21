Life Science Analytics Market Size & Revenue by 2028 | Latest Trends, Key Players, Types & Applications | Business Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Gross Margin and Revenue Analysis Forecast Research

Pune, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Science Analytics Market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarizes the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Report also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and estimate the overall development of the global Life Science Analytics market during 2023-2028.

Life Science Analytics market analyze sales, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

Global Life Science Analytics Market

Life science analytics is the branch of analysis that focuses on offering insights into hospital management, patient records, costs, diagnoses, and more. The field covers a broad swath of the healthcare industry, offering insights on both the macro and micro level.

The global Life Science Analytics market size is projected to reach US$ 47600 million by 2028, from US$ 23930 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2022-2028.

Market competition is intense. Oracle, Accenture, IBM, IQVIA, Salesforce, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. North America is the largest market, with a sales market share nearly 40% in 2019. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of nearly 30%. Life Science Analytics is widely used for Healthcare Provider, Pharmaceutical Industry, Academic Organizations and Others. The most proportion of Life Science Analytics used for pharmaceutical industry, and the proportion in 2019 is about 40%. The classification of Life Science Analytics includes Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics and Prescriptive Analytics. The proportion of Descriptive Analytics in 2019 is about 40%.

Global Life Science Analytics Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Applications: -

Healthcare Provider

Pharmaceutical Industry

Academic Organizations

Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include:

Oracle

Accenture

IBM

IQVIA

Salesforce

Cognizant

Veeva System

SAP

Sas Institute

Exl Services

Wipro

Cegedim

TOC of Life Science Analytics Market Research Report: -

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Life Science Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Descriptive Analytics

1.2.3 Predictive Analytics

1.2.4 Prescriptive Analytics

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Life Science Analytics Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Healthcare Provider

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.4 Academic Organizations

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Life Science Analytics Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Life Science Analytics Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Life Science Analytics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Life Science Analytics Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Life Science Analytics Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Life Science Analytics Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Life Science Analytics Industry Trends

2.3.2 Life Science Analytics Market Drivers

2.3.3 Life Science Analytics Market Challenges

2.3.4 Life Science Analytics Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Life Science Analytics Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Life Science Analytics Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Life Science Analytics Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Life Science Analytics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Life Science Analytics Revenue

3.4 Global Life Science Analytics Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Life Science Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Life Science Analytics Revenue in 2021

3.5 Life Science Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Life Science Analytics Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Life Science Analytics Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Life Science Analytics Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Life Science Analytics Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Life Science Analytics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

5 Life Science Analytics Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Life Science Analytics Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Life Science Analytics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

.............Continued

