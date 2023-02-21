Global Liquid Handling System Market Report to 2027: Players Include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Eppendorf, PerkinElmer and Agilent Technologies

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liquid Handling System Market?by Product (Pipette, Consumables, Liquid Handling Workstations, Burettes, Software), Type (Automated, Electronic, Manual), Application (Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics), End User (Research Institutes) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Liquid Handling System market is projected to reach USD 5.8 Billion by 2027 from USD 4.6 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.6 % during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by the growth in the global pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, rising demand for high-throughput screening, growing focus on data precision and accuracy, and increasing technological innovations in liquid handling system.

The Pipettes segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the liquid handling system market, by product type, during the forecast period

Based on the products segment, the liquid handling system market is categorized into Pipettes, Consumables, Dispensers, Liquid Handling Workstations, Microplate Reagent, Burettes, Microplate Washers, Software and Other Products. The Pipettes is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

This can be attributed to factor such as the growing use of experiments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, preparation of the blood specimens and collection and dispensing of serum and plasma in the clinical laboratories

Asia Pacific segment accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on region, the Liquid Handling System market technology is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2021, the Asia Pacific is dominated the liquid handling market with the highest growth rate. Factors supporting the growth of the segment new product development in the pharmaceutical industries, increasing government funding for research

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $5.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Global Expansion of Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Significant R&D Expenditure by Biopharma Companies

Increased Funding for Life Science Research

Growing Market Demand for High-Throughput Screening

Increasing Focus on Data Precision and Accuracy

Increased Labor Costs Leading to Higher Automation Requirements

Restraints

Premium Pricing of Liquid Handling Systems

Slow Adoption of Automation in Small and Mid-Sized Laboratories

Opportunities

Changing Market Scenario in Developing Countries

Growing Genomics and Proteomics Research

Increasing Need for Automation in Various Research Segments

Challenges

Underdeveloped Infrastructure and Lack of Talent Management in Developing Countries

High Possibility of Errors in Automated Systems

Dearth of Skilled Professionals

Companies Mentioned

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Eppendorf (Germany)

PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

Agilent Technologies

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (US)

Qiagen (Netherland)

Corning Incorporated (US)

Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

Brooks Automation Inc. (US)

Endress+Hauser Group Services AG (Sweden)

Brand GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Greiner Bio-One international GMBH (Germany)

Gardner Denver (US), Hamilton Company (US)

Gilson Incorporated (US)

Hudson Robotics (US)

HiTec Zang GMBH (Germany)

Integra Biosciences AG (Switzerland)

Metrohm A.G (Switzerland)

Orochem Technologies Inc. (US)

SPT Labtech Ltd. (UK)

Tomtec (US)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nvwba2-liquid?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment