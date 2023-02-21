2023 Vaping Brand & Product Tracker in Seven Major Markets: Tracking 2-5,000 E-liquid and 400-500 Hardware Products in each Market

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vaping Brand & Product Tracker" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This bundle offers detailed pricing, brand and product information across the top online retailers in seven major e-cigarette markets - the US, Canada, the UK, Russia, Germany, France and Italy.

All e-liquids are covered to the level of brands, flavour and bottle size, and all starter kits for hardware. In each Excel file, you can see the average median, minimum and maximum prices per ml by different bottle sizes, by leading brands, and percentage of different sizes carried.

The hardware analysis covers all starter kits, and pre-filled pods. Beside this analysis, each file also contains cleaned and categorised raw data from the quarter which makes it possible for buyers to make personalised comparisons down to the level of specific brands or models.

This bundle provides:

20,000+ data+points; raw data and links included

Tracking 2-5,000 e-liquid and 400-500 hardware products in each market

Leading brands and product categories

Analysis of product range growth in key product categories

Pricing development analysis in key product categories

Cross-market compatible methodologies to allow market comparisons

Key Topics Covered:

E-liquid dashboard

Hardware - closed system dashboard

Hardware - open system dashboard

E-liquid summary (% of change (QoQ) and (YoY))

Top 20 most visible third-party e-liquid brands online

Top 20 manufacturers/brand owners whose brands are carried on top 5 multi-brand websites

Hardware summary (% of change (QoQ) and (YtD))

Starter kits - Closed System Summary

Starter kits - Open System Summary

Methodology

E-liquid raw data

Hardware raw data

Countries Covered

US

Canada

The UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5by3u7-brand-and?w=12

