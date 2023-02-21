Global Baby Toiletries Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Market Growth

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Toiletries: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Baby Toiletries estimated at US$10.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Skincare Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Bathing Products segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Baby Toiletries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Baby Toiletries Market Witnesses Robust Growth

Recent Market Activity

Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Baby Toiletries Market

Baby Skin Care Products Segment Dominates the Market

Baby Wipes Segment Presents Favorable Growth Prospects

Baby Soaps - Highly Lucrative Segment in Baby Toiletries Market

Baby Shampoo: One of the Major Segments in Baby Toiletries Market

Baby Powders Market: A Small Yet Fast Growing Segment

Baby Toiletries - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Global Population and Rise in Number of New Births: Opportunity Galore for Baby Toiletries

Rising Women Workforce: A Business Case for Baby Toiletries

Rising Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets Offer Increased Growth Prospects

Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Market Growth

Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth

Drifting Demographics: A Threat to Baby Toiletries Market?

Demand for Natural and Organic Products to Boost Global Baby Toiletries Market

Private Label Baby Toiletries Gain Popularity

Adoption of Various Marketing Strategies Drive Sales

Baby-Specific Skin Care Products Drive Baby Care Market

Rising Popularity of Online Retailing Lends Traction to Market Growth

Emerging Trends Favoring Baby Wipes Market

Product Innovation & Focus on R&D

Innovative Marketing Strategies

Baby Toiletries Brands Gear Up to Avoid Using Harmful Chemicals

