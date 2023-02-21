Contacts Media Contact Investor Relations Amsterdam +31 20 721 4133 Brussels +32 2 620 15 50 +33 1 70 48 24 27 Dublin +33 1 70 48 24 45 Lisbon +351 210 600 614 Milan +39 02 72 42 62 12 Oslo +47 41 69 59 10 Paris +33 1 70 48 24 45

Benoît van den Hove to succeed Vincent Van Dessel as CEO of Euronext Brussels



Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris – 21 February 2023 – Euronext today announced that the Supervisory Board of Euronext N.V. will propose the appointment of Benoît van den Hove as CEO and Chairman of Euronext Brussels and member of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V., at Euronext’s Annual General Meeting on 17 May 2023. As he will reach retirement age in December 2023, Vincent Van Dessel will step down as CEO of Euronext Brussels on 1 July 2023 and as Chairman of Euronext Brussels on 1 December 2023.

Benoît van den Hove, who is currently Head of Listing for Belgium and Luxembourg at Euronext, will become CEO of Euronext Brussels as of 1 July 2023, subject to relevant regulatory approvals, and will work closely with Vincent Van Dessel to ensure a smooth transition, until he replaces him as Chairman of the Board of Euronext Brussels as of 1 December 2023.

Benoît van den Hove has been Head of Listing at Euronext Brussels since July 2018. Benoît has more than 20 years of experience in various roles in the financial sector, advising Belgian and international clients on their financing needs through capital markets transactions and interactions with regulators. Prior to joining Euronext, he spent 17 years at global Benelux bank ING, and two years at international law firm Linklaters.

Vincent Van Dessel has been the CEO of Euronext Brussels since September 2009. From 2003 to 2009, Vincent was General Manager of Euronext Brussels. From January 2000 to June 2003, he was Chairman of the Market Authority of the Brussels Exchanges, responsible for member admission, listing, company information and the supervision of the markets. Upon the merger of the Amsterdam, Paris and Brussels exchanges to form Euronext in September 2000, he became a member of the Executive Committee. He joined the Brussels Stock Exchange in 1992 as Director Markets and Listing, and later became a member of the managing board of the Brussels Exchanges. Vincent Van Dessel started his career as a stockbroker in 1984.

Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V., said: “With more than 30 years in leadership positions at Euronext Brussels, of which 14 years as CEO, Vincent Van Dessel has been deeply involved in Euronext’s transformative journey from the start. I would like to thank this passionate professional who has dedicated his career to the stock exchange for his critical contribution to the execution of the Group’s strategy in Belgium and beyond. We are delighted to propose the appointment of Benoît van den Hove as the next CEO and Chairman of Euronext Brussels. His experience as local head of listings, his deep knowledge of market dynamics, and his close connection with the local stakeholders position him well to lead the Brussels operations and teams.”

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting European economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With close to 1,930 listed equity issuers and around €6.3 trillion in market capitalisation as of end December 2022, it has an unmatched blue chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets, one of Europe’s leading electronic fixed income trading markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. The Group provides a multi-asset clearing house through Euronext Clearing, and custody and settlement services through Euronext Securities central securities depositories in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, it also operates a number of junior markets, simplifying access to listing for SMEs.

Disclaimer

